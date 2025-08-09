Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: 6 Hits & 1 Miss (August 8)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown is in the books, and with SummerSlam in the rearview mirror, WWE’s Clash in Paris at the end of the month is front and center. This SmackDown felt like it picked up on many of the big momentum swings from SummerSlam in a number of ways, and though there were some fun matches tonight, it was actually the various backstage and in-ring segments that stole the show more often than not. We’re here to break down the biggest moments of the night and reveal whether they were huge hits or big misses, and let’s start with the very first segment of the night.

Hit: Cena’s Unexpected Opponent

Cena started off the show in a way only he can, and the crowd gave him a hero’s welcome. Having Logan Paul come out and be his adversary was not something I expected, but it was actually pretty great, and it builds off the brief alliance the two had during Cena’s heel days. If the Cena that showed up at SummerSlam is accounted for at Clash in Paris, this could be another great entry in Cena’s retirement tour, as Paul has shown he can deliver big moments and hold his own.

While Lesnar is clearly looking over Cena’s next move, he will likely create an awesome match with Paul at Clash in Paris in the meantime, and if Lesnar is involved in that match in some way, we could see Cena lose there once all is said and done.

Hit: MVP LeRae

Candice LeRae shows off the bruise she got from the TLC match at WWE SummerSlam. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LqITLo80lI — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 9, 2025

Those who tuned into SummerSlam’s epic WWE Tag Team TLC match will remember that Candice LeRae had one of the biggest moments of the night when she careened off the ladder and then landed directly onto another ladder positioned between the ring and the announce table. Tonight LeRae revealed the gnarly bruise that the impact caused, but WWE also utilized the fall she took (and Johnny Gargano’s lack of care after the fact) to feed the rivalry between DIY and the Street Profits as well as the internal turmoil amongst Gargano (or Husband of the Year) and LeRae, and it made for fantastic TV. Also, anytime LeRae can be more involved on the TV side is a win in itself.

Hit: The Return of Charly

Early in the show, Charlotte Flair teased that she had a surprise for Alexa Bliss, and while the first impression was a birthday cake that was mostly for Flair, The Queen did eventually deliver. That’s because Flair revealed the return of something Bliss gave her over 4 years ago, and that’s Lilly’s best pal Charly.

During Bliss and Flair’s previous feud, Bliss gave Flair her own version of Lilly, complete with a Championship Title, and her name was Charly. At the time, Flair was less than enthused, but times have changed quite a bit, and now the allies (not friends…yet) are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Bringing Charly back was a fun nod to their previous story, but it was also one more step to truly being friends and hugging, and this moment from Flair was absolutely hilarious. These two can’t help but shine in every segment together, and hopefully, fans get to see them stick together for a considerable length of time.

Hit: Always Creating a Moment

Play video

Bliss and Flair were interrupted by Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice, which ended up creating a match between Flair and Green. The match was fun and further solidified the alliance between Flair and Bliss, but it would be Green delivering the most unforgettable moment of the match, as she had her face slammed into a birthday cake in the ring. While another loss for Green is regrettable, Green is one of the best at turning anything into a standout moment, and this was no different. Green turned a loss into comedy gold, so while we’d love to see her win more, you can’t do anything but praise what she turned this loss into.

Miss: Missing from the Ring

Kiana James, representing Women's United States Champion Giulia, gave her business card to Jade Cargill.



Michin appeared and took the card from Jade Cargill.#SmackDown #ジュリア pic.twitter.com/s29fD4OW1d — meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) August 9, 2025

WWE made a big splash when it revealed that Giulia was going to be calling WWE SmackDown home, and then she was able to take Zelina Vega down and attain Championship gold as the new WWE Women’s United States Champion. Vega would get a rematch for the Title on the July 25th episode of SmackDown, and while Giulia would retain, she hasn’t returned to the ring in the two weeks since.

The good news is we have seen Giulia in backstage segments, as she has been paired with Kiana James as her new manager, but that hasn’t led to any sort of match or announcement of one. While Giulia holding the Championship is great, it would be even better to see her in the ring defending it, and at this rate, it could be another two weeks before we actually see that happen. That said…

Hit: Michin is Priceless

Michin vs Giulia is the next program for Giulia & the US Women’s Title.



We can get feuds of Giulia & Kiana vs Michin & B-Fab!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/TafCXOPlzd — KotasWrestling (@KotasIdiots) August 9, 2025

After a segment between Giulia and Jade Cargill, Michin came in and stole the show. Michin asked Cargill what she was going to do with James’ business card, and when Jade gave it to her, Michin said she might have to call the one with the glasses to line up a US Title shot, and then ended with a hilarious laugh as she walked away with a random kendo stick. Michin is always gold in the ring, and if we get a fun side of her like this in promos and backstage segments, her TV time will be even better.

Hit: Cena and Truth

Play video

Right off the bat, Ron Killings (R-Truth) is finally back on TV, and that’s an immediate hit right there, but the segment got even better. That’s because Killings ran into Cena in the back, and they then proceeded to mime each other as Killings celebrated the return of his hero.

After Killings celebrated the return of the real Cena, Cena then hilariously attributed his entire heel run to Killings, saying “you started really acting weird for like 5 months”, and then said “it’s good to have you back” as he left. Killings looked confused and then happy about the return, and it was a welcome reminder that not only is Killings always great, but when he’s with Cena, it can only be a good thing.

What did you think of WWE SmackDown tonight and our picks? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!