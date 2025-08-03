WWE Just Crowned New Women’s Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam (And It Was the Right Call)

Over the past two months, few storylines in WWE have been as fun to watch as the evolving partnership between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. We’ve seen them go from enemies to unwilling allies and then to mostly-willing allies, and that all led to a huge chance at Championship gold at SummerSlam. There were two things standing in their way though, with the foremost threat being Judgement Day, and the lingering threat being a possible turn on each other. The question was, could they overcome those challenges and become Champions, and now we have our answer.

Bliss and Perez started the match, but soon Flair was in the ring, clotheslining Perez before she kicked Rodriguez off the ring apron. Rodriguez got some payback and then tagged in, and for a while, she was able to keep Flair from gaining any momentum or tagging in Bliss. Flair was able to turn things around though with a hurricanrana, but Perez got a quick tag and was able to pull Flair away from Bliss temporarily.

Flair kicked Perez away, and in the second effort, got the tag to Bliss, who came in and delivered a furious combo that left Perez almost down for the count, though Rodriguez was able to save the match for her team. Rodriguez kicked Flair off the ring apron, but then Bliss pushed her to the floor, only to get raked in the eyes by Perez.

Perez would then miss with a moonsault, but she tagged in Rodriguez, who would hit Bliss with a monster clothesline and a pin attempt, though Bliss kicked out. Perez tagged in and kept the heat on Bliss, but Bliss wouldn’t go down, and it was starting to frustrate Perez. Perez got taken down by Bliss, opening up an opportunity to tag in Flair, and she made it happen, leading to a big crossbody from Flair onto Judgment Day.

Flair delivered big chops to both Perez and Rodriguez, but more to Raquel, who also ate a clothesline from The Queen. Flair tried to pin Rodriguez, but she kicked out, saving their Title reign once more. Unfortunately, Rodriguez moved out of the way and Bliss accidentally took out Flair, and Perez hit Pop Rocks on Flair, but then Bliss dove into the ring and saved the match.

Bliss dodged Rodriguez, which sent Rodriguez into the ring post, and Bliss then tagged to take on Perez. Bliss rocked Perez with a strike to the face, and then Bliss went for a Sister Abigail, but Flair looked like she was going to turn on Bliss. Instead, Flair took out Rodriguez with a boot to the face, allowing Bliss to hit the Sister Abigail and get the win. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!

It’s been a wild road here, but now Bliss and Flair are Tag Team Champions, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.

What did you think of the match?