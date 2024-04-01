Tracker Recap With Spoilers: "Chicago"

The first six episodes of Tracker have seen Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw head to all sorts of small cities and smaller towns across the United States, save for one stop in St. Louis. This week's new episode puts the rewardist in his biggest location yet: the Windy City of Chicago. Sunday's edition of Tracker, titled "Chicago," find Colter in the big city trying to locate a good friend of Bobby's who disappears while trying to sort out her family's visas. You can check out a full, spoiler-filled recap of the episode's events below.

The episode opens on a young woman named Sun Mai, an MMA fighter and good friend of Bobby's. While walking alone at night, she is surrounded by a couple of men, held and gunpoint and attacked. The series immediately cuts to Colter meeting up with Bobby and getting the scoop about Sun Mai. She had left their gym through the back alley and hadn't been seen since. Bobby tells Colter that Sun Mai got into it with one of the other fighters at the gym before she went missing. They discover her phone still lying in the alley where she was last scene, with blood coating the front.

Bobby takes Colter inside to talk to Dake, the fighter who got into it with Sun Mai. Things start to get a little hostile until Art, the gym owner, intervenes. Dake explains that the argument between him and Sun Mai was over something very insignificant, that he just overreacted in the moment. Art confirms Dake's story, saying he was there when it happened. Art tells Colter that Sun Mai's Visa had expired, her mom's as well. So that led to her acting slightly skittish in the days leading up to her disappearance. The duo of Colter and Bobby head out to visit Sun Mai's mother, who says that she hasn't heard from her daughter since she went missing. They have someone looking into a potential deportation, but they suspect it's something else. Her bloodied phone behind the gym leads them to believe she was waiting to meet up with somebody. Her laptop, fortunately, is still at the apartment with her mother. Apparently Sun had been talking to a lawyer, George, who promised he could get their Green Card applications through quickly. They paid him for his services but he didn't deliver, and her mother does have some concern that Sun may not have let it go.

Greenie is having lunch with a rival federal lawyer, who specializes in immigration issues. She's working with Colter on Sun Mai's case and trying to get some help learning about the deportation status. Colter learns that George Prine isn't actually a lawyer, so he has been stealing and scamming from needy people. He was previously convicted of assault and battery, confirming to Colter that he's a dangerous man. Colter turns up in Prine's office and is given the runaround by the secretary. Prine, whose real name is Marv, overhears from behind closed doors. He loads up a gun and goes after Colter. Of course, Colter suspected that and set a trap for the fake lawyer. After being questioned, Marv says that he needs to go after the load sharks he refers his "clients" to. This one group of men told him Sun Mai still owed them money and he set up a meeting between them by the gym. He gives Colter information about the van the loan sharks drive around.

Reenie shows up at Sun Mai's to confirm to her mother and Bobby that Sun Mai isn't being held by immigration, so they can rule that out. While they wait for Colter to find Sun Mai, Reenie works with her mother to get their Visas sorted, for no cost. Bobby looks into the van description and license plate number that Colter got from Marv. Colter finds the van and searches through it, finding a duffle bag of money. He hides in the back of the van when the sharks return, riding along with him in hopes that he'll end up in the same place as Sun Mai.

While waiting for word from Colter, Bobby and Reenie have a chat about their frequent co-worker and friend. Reenie asks Bobby if he knows anything about Colter's family and past, but he says he hasn't looked into it because he has a code not to snoop on his friends. They notice on the computer screen that Colter is on the move, though his truck stayed behind. The two sharks get a call about making a stop to drop off the money. Colter is able to hide under the van when they open the back, staying undetected. He lets Bobby know his location, calling from Sun Mai's phone. Bobby shows up to get him and Colter says he left his phone in the van so they could track it to Sun's location.

When the van stops, Colter heads into the venue on his own, forcing Bobby to stay in the car and not put himself in danger. Bobby, however, wants to help and goes in after him. Inside there's an underground cage fighting operation going on. He sees Sun win a fight, only to be taken out of the ring afterward by a couple of goons. Bobby comes in and asks about Sun, and a guy tells him she just barely won but she's scheduled to fight again later in the night. Colter finds Sun back in the locker room. She explains that she's being kept as a fighter to pay off the debt she owes, that she was told they'll kill her mother if she leaves. She believes it's her fault because she took the money from the sharks. She agrees to leave with Colter, but they're attacked trying to get out of the locker room. Bobby comes in just in time to distract the armed goon. Colter takes him out and the three of them make it out to the next room. They're held up by Art, the gym owner, who is seemingly behind the entire operation. After taking out Art's right hand man, Colter chases him outside into a junkyard. Bobby gets the assist, pulling his car through to stop Art as Colter holds him at gunpoint and waits for the police to arrive.

Back at Sun's place, Ms. Mai cooked lunch for everyone. Reenie explains that the lawyer who swindled them was arrested, which makes them eligible for a special kind of Visa that applies to those who are victims of legal scams. The sparks fly between Bobby and Sun Mai, making it clear he wasn't giving Colter the whole truth earlier when asked about his true feelings.

Before leaving Chicago, Colter stands by the water and looks through his file from the cult he infiltrated earlier in the season. A call from Teddi and Velma informs him Art and his operation were completely shut down. Colter doesn't let Bobby pay him for finding Sun because he couldn't have done it without him. Bobby and Reenie want him to join them for lunch because it's so rare they're all in the same place, but he tells them he needs a raincheck — just like Billie told him back in Lexington during last week's episode.