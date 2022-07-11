Transformers TV Series Cast Revealed

A new generation of heroes is rolling out on Paramount+. Danny Pudi (Community, Disney's DuckTales) will voice the Autobot hero Bumblebee in Transformers: EarthSpark, the upcoming Paramount+ Original Series from Nickelodeon Animation Studio (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Star Trek: Prodigy) and Hasbro's Entertainment One (My Little Pony: A New Generation, the live-action Transformers: Rise of the Beasts). Voice talent behind other robots in disguise includes Kat Khavari (Avengers Assemble, Marvel's Spider-Man) as the voice of Twitch and Zeno Robinson (Young Justice, Baymax!) as Thrash.

On July 22, Nickelodeon and Paramount will present an inside look at Transformers: EarthSpark during San Diego Comic-Con with Pudi, Khavari, and Robinson joining co-executive producer Dale Malinowski and executive producer Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) for a "behind-the-scenes look at art, casting, never-before-seen clips and a first time look at the Hasbro toyline inspired by the series." (Nickelodeon will also showcase Rugrats, Monster High: The Movie, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more titles, according to a press release.)

Paramount+ describes the series: "Designed for kids and families alike, Transformers: EarthSpark blends the humor and heart of Nickelodeon with the action and high stakes adventure of Transformers. Set on present-day Earth, Transformers: EarthSpark centers on two human kids as they forge a connection with Transformers robots like never before and work alongside fan favorites like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. This animated series is comedic, heartfelt, high energy, and action-packed, featuring new characters, and stars a diverse, multi-cultural human family, reflecting the current world we live in."

The 26-episode CG-animated series will "expand the Transformers animated universe and bring an all-new more than meets the eye story to life," said Olivier Dumont, eOne's President of Family Brands. "This new series is a fresh creative take on the brand, which will excite longtime fans around the world and soon to be fans alike, all being introduced to the robots in disguise by an A list creative team led by eOne's Mikiel Houser."

Said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation, "As soon as I read the creative concept, which at its core is about family, I knew we absolutely had to tell this story with our good friends at eOne and Hasbro." EarthSpark will "tell a reimagined story featuring both original characters and fan-favorites," including Optimus Prime, "for a whole new generation of kids and families," Naito said.

Transformers: EarthSpark premieres this November on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.