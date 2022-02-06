Optimus Prime Will Help You Sleep With New Transformers Sleep Story Read by Peter Cullen

Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots faction of Transformers, would like to transform your sleep experience. Last week, the Calm app announced a new Transformers Sleep Story for kids and adults to listen to while trying to sleep, attempting meditation, or looking to relax. Peter Cullen, the original voice of Optimus Prime, returns as the iconic character as he narrates the sleep story titled “History of the Transformers.” According to the press release, “History of the Transformers” is a brand new Transformers story retelling the shared history of Autobots and Decepticons “taking listeners deeper into the MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE themes of the iconic franchise,” including “bravery, leadership, friendship, and STEM.”

Cullen says in the press release, “I am pleased to be bringing TRANSFORMERS to Calm Kids through an imaginative and adventurous bedtime story,” said Peter Cullen. “I hope through this story that families and kids can get the sleep they need to conquer their days.”

The Calm app is available in 190 countries. It claims its stories help users “manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life.” Calm Kids launched in 2021. The vertical aims to offer mental wellness content appropriate for kids and families. The Transformers Calm Sleep Story is available exclusively on Calm in the “Sleep” and “Kids” sections.

Calm also has an upcoming Transformers-themed Calm Meditation in the works. Cullen also narrates this offering, which will launch in the app later this year.

Cullen has voiced Optimus Prime since the original The Transformers cartoon debuted in 1984. His tenure spans various television shows, web series, video games, and merchandise, including The Transformers, Rise of the Dark Spark, Transformers: Devastation, Transformers: Prime, Transformers: Rescue Bots, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, and Transformers: Titans Return. He also provides Optimus Prime’s voice in Paramount Pictures’ live-action Transformers movies. He’ll return in the next installment of the series, 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

“Peter Cullen brought this character to life with his amazing voice back in 1984. Is he returning? Absolutely. There’s, there’s no discussion without him really, you know, unless he didn’t want it. That would be the only way he would not be in here,” Transformers movie producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said during a Hasbro press event in June 2021. “I know Optimus is near and dear to him. [Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr.] and I are going to be talking soon about some of the stuff that he’s interested in bringing to the table and, and vice versa. And so, yeah, he’s on board.”

The Transformers Sleep Story is available now on the Calm app. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens in theaters on June 24th.