Exclusive: Mark Hamill’s Role in ‘Trollhunters’ Revealed

The Force is strong with the Trollhunters this season!

Mark Hamill, star of the Star Wars franchise and voice of The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, has joined the cast of Guillermo Del Toro’s Trollhunters in the upcoming second season. While the addition of the iconic actor was announced back in the fall, the details of his role have been kept tightly under wraps – until now.

While speaking exclusively with ComicBook.com, executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed that Hamill will be playing an evil troll named Dictatious, and he has a very substantial connection to the current characters on the show.

“Mark Hamill joins the cast as Dictatious, who is Blinky’s evil twin brother, and he’s just a blast,” Guggenheim told us. “We had this idea to give Blinky a twin very, very early on. I think it was actually an idea that came about even before we started Season 1 just as we were ripping on the show. Like, ‘Oh, it would be fun to meet Blinky’s twin brother at some point.’ And no good idea ever goes away. But, once you hit upon the idea of an evil twin for Blinky, who’s voiced by Kelsey Grammer, then you gotta then go find an actor who is of Kelsey’s caliber, which is a very, very small list.”

Matching the talents of Kelsey Grammer is certainly a challenge. Fortunately for the producers, Mark Hamill was on board with the idea.

“I have to say, watching Mark work is a real privilege because he has such command of his instrument,” the EP continued. “The slightest nuance, the slightest adjustment that the directors give him, he just knocks it out of the park.”

As Guggenheim continued to sing the praises of Hamill’s performance, he admitted that the character wasn’t initially supposed to have such a substantial role. Once Hamill got rolling though, the creative team couldn’t help but keep him around.

“We were [there] for his first recording, Guillermo Del Toro and Rodrigo Blaas were directing him. And all three of us were just blown by how finely precise he can get his performance to be,” Guggenheim said of Hamill. “And that character, what started out as a really interesting notion, just really came alive once Mark voiced him. And we knew that we had something special, to the point where we were originally going kill off Dictatious, but we walked out of that first record going, ‘Oh, we gotta change our plans. The character’s too good now. There’s no way we could lose him. And you’ll sort of see, watching Dictatious’s evolution in Season 2. It’s a lot of fun.”

The next installment of Trollhunters will be released on Netflix this Friday, December 15.