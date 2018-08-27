‘True Detective’ Season 3 Trailer and Release Date Revealed

The highly anticipated third season of True Detective is set to premiere on HBO next year, and the network finally revealed the first trailer of the new series.

Moonlight and Luke Cage star Mahershala Ali stars in the latest installment of the anthology series, and fans finally got a glimpse of the new mystery from showrunner Nic Pizzolatto. Take a look at the trailer above!

The new season of True Detective will begin airing in January, as revealed in the new trailer. So fans still have a bit of wait before they find out what depraved mystery will need solving.

Few details have been revealed about the new season thus far, but the trailer does shed some light on what viewers can expect. The show will once again employ a time-jump device for the storytelling, as evidenced by the glimpses of the older version of Ali’s character, Wayne Hays. It looks like he’ll have experienced a tragedy or a terrible case, as is typical in a season of True Detective, and it will have haunted him into his later years.

Hays is a detective from Arkansas and the series will take place in the Ozarks, and HBO mostly filmed the series in on location in the state. The series recently wrapped filming, with showrunner Pizzolatto and star Ali praising the location in a feature that aired on PBS.

“It would have been a disservice to the story to not shoot it in the Ozarks, in Fayetteville or in Arkansas,” Ali said about True Detective Season Three. “Because it is such a character in the story. It would have been such a shame if we had shot it any other place.”

Pizzolatto spoke about his love of the area, praising its atmosphere and how it translated on to the screen.

“The fog over the mountains, the rivers, the water, the sense of scale when you get out into some of this nature, what the buildings say about the lives behind those buildings,” Pizzolatto said. “Every place we look tells a story about the people that have been there, are there now, and are no longer there. And I feel like that kind of texture and the dimensionality enhances the character and the mystery that drive what we do.”

We’ll find out more about True Detective as we get closer to its release date in January 2019.