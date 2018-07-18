A Complete Guide to TV Reboots and Revivals

TV reboots and revivals are a major aspect of the TV landscape, and they will not disappear any time soon.
Continuations of classic shows have been big hits in recent years, with ABC’s Roseanne and NBC’s Will & Grace being prime examples in the sitcom genre. But those revivals are definitely not limited to comedies, as CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver reboots have proven to be successful.
However, more recent properties have also seen the revival treatment, including Jersey Shore and Last Man Standing.
Those titles are big hits, with networks using them as guides to develop more and more reboots. Most of these are still in the works, but many have been greenlit or scrapped entirely.
Scroll through to see all the revivals currently on the air, on the way, in development, open to development or on hold.
Currently Airing
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
American Idol (ABC)
Battlebots (Discovery Channel)
Ben 10 (Cartoon Network)
Biography (A&E)
Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (Disney Channel)
Cash Cab (Discovery Channel)
Cold Justice (Oxygen)
Double Dare (Nickelodeon)
DuckTales (Disney XD)
Fear Factor (MTV)
Currently Airing (Continued)
Fuller House (Netflix)
The Gong Show (ABC)
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
In Search Of (History)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)
Lost in Space (Netflix)
Love Connection (Fox)
MacGyver (CBS)
Match Game (ABC)
MTV Unplugged (MTV)
Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)
Currently Airing (Continued)
Mystery Science Theater 3000 (Netflix)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
Strike Back (Cinemax)
The Tick (Amazon)
To Tell the Truth (ABC)
Trading Spaces (TLC)
Total Request Live (MTV)
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Netflix)
Will & Grace (NBC)
Revived, But Future Uncertain
Battle of the Network Stars (ABC, not yet renewed for season 2)
Cold Case Files (A&E, not yet renewed)
Gilmore Girls (Netflix, revival season premiered November 2016)
Hey Arnold! (Nickelodeon, revival movie aired November 2017)
The Joker’s Wild (TBS, not yet renewed for season 3)
Legends of the Hidden Temple (Nickelodeon, scripted revival movie aired November 2016)
Mad TV (Fox, not yet renewed for season 2)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again (Netflix, not yet renewed for season 3)
Revived, But Future Uncertain (Continued)
Prison Break (Fox, revival season finished May 2017)
Psych (USA, revival movie aired December 2017)
Samurai Jack (Cartoon Network, revival season finished May 2017)
Showtime at The Apollo (Fox, not yet renewed for season 2)
Sigmund and the Sea Monsters (Amazon, not yet renewed for season 2)
Thunderbirds Are Go (Amazon, not yet renewed for season 5)
Twin Peaks (Showtime, revival season finished September 2017)
Upcoming
Animaniacs (Hulu)
Blue’s Clues (Nickelodeon)
Charmed (The CW)
The Conners (ABC, revival of Roseanne following Roseanne Barr’s firing)
Deal or No Deal (CNBC)
Downton Abbey (film)
Invader Zim (Nickelodeon)
Kim Possible (Disney Channel)
Last Man Standing (Fox)
Magnum, P.I. (CBS)
Upcoming (Continued)
Murphy Brown (CBS)
Rocko’s Modern Life (Nickelodeon)
Roswell (The CW)
Rugrats (Nickelodeon)
She-Ra (Netflix)
Tales of the City (Netflix)
Top Boy (Netflix)
The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)
Wife Swap (CMT)
Young Justice: Outsiders (DC Universe)
In Development
24
Aeon Flux
Amazing Stories
Bewitched
Captain Power and the Soldiers of the Future
Clarissa Explains It All
Daria
Deadwood
Fame
Fantasy Island
Hart to Hart
The Jetsons
In Development (Continued)
Kung Fu
The L Word
Miami Vice
The Munsters
Name That Tune
The Office
Party of Five
Profit
Starsky & Hutch
Supermarket Sweep
Temptation Island
Witchblade
Possible
All in the Family
Good Times
The Jeffersons
King of the Hill
Mad About You
Maude
Tales From the Crypt
Teen Wolf
Dead
The A-Team
Cagney & Lacey
Celebrity Deathmatch
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Get Christie Love!
Girl Meets World (canceled after three seasons on Disney Channel)
The Greatest American Hero
Greek
The Honeymooners
Law & Order
Prime Suspect 1973 (cancelled after one season by ITV)
Xena: Warrior Princess
The X-Files (two-season revival ended March 2018)