It’s Always Sunny & Abbott Elementary Reveal First Look at New Crossover Episode

This summer will see the return of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for its seventeenth season, and it includes a crossover with the Philadelphia-based ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary. FX announced that Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia officially debuts Wednesday, July 9th on FXX. It’s a two-episode premiere, and one of the episodes continues the crossover with Abbott Elementary. Fans got to see the Always Sunny crew invade Abbott Elementary in the latter’s most recent season. While that part of the crossover happened on Abbott Elementary, this time the Abbott Elementary stars will appear on an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The trailer, which you can watch in the player above, finds the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast of Ronald “Mac” MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) once again volunteering at Abbott Elementary. In typical Always Sunny fashion, they want to recruit kids to form a boy band — and steal some brownies while they’re at it.

”Did I like those people?” Quinta Brunson’s Janine asks as she looks at the camera and punches a school locker. “No, I did not.”

The logline for Season 17 is “The Gang Embraces The Corporate Era” as the cast returns “to shamelessly shed their ‘niche’ label for grander aspirations.”

“They’ll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they’ll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they’ll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they’ll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets; and they’ll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience,” the logline reads.

“And sure, like any corporate goon, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love… respect… conditional freedom… constant adulation… histrionic amounts of attention… non-stop gratification… and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism.

“In Season 17, they’ll chase down them all.”

Katilin Olson previously commented on filming the crossover with Abbott Elementary. “It was very fun,” she said. “And they’ll be jumping into our world in a couple of weeks, which is very exciting. So it’s been really fun for both of our casts to be able to do, them a cable show and us a network show.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is executive produced by creator Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Dave Chernin, John Chernin, Rob Rosell, David Hornsby, Nina Pedrad, and Victor Hsu for FX Productions.

What did you think about the clip for the new season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Season 17 debuts Wednesday, July 9th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!