7 Shows That Got Better After Season 2

There are many iconic TV shows that, despite having a weak start, really picked up after finding their footing. It’s often the case nowadays that TV series that don’t perform so well in their first couple seasons are ultimately cancelled by the networks or streaming platforms they call home. However, there are certain shows that prove this could be a very bad idea, as some of the most popular shows on TV didn’t get off to the best start.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, it has taken some now-beloved TV shows at least two seasons to really get into their groove, including the likes of Parks and Recreation, BoJack Horseman, and Breaking Bad. This throws into question many streamers’ pattern of cancelling poorly-performing shows after two seasons, as their best might still be to come. These shows prove patience is sometimes the best course of action, as they truly achieved legendary status after their sophomore seasons.

1) Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

The political satire mockumentary series from Greg Daniels and Michael Schur featured an ensemble cast with Amy Poehler at the helm as Leslie Knope, Deputy Director of the Parks and Recreation department of Pawnee, Indiana’s local government. During its first season, Parks and Rec received a mixed response, but major changes were made to the narrative, character dynamics, and Knope herself following audience feedback, which proved hugely beneficial. Parks and Rec became one of the most successful and popular shows in TV history from Season 2 onwards, with Seasons 3 and 4 even hitting 100% approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

2) The Expanse (2015-2022)

The Expanse’s first season carried a lot of weight, as it was tasked with fleshing out a future where humanity had colonized the solar system, and it seemed to crumble under the pressure. However, after its second season, The Expanse became a much more focused, existential show that delivered incredible character development, scientific authenticity, and high-octane action sequences. Three of The Expanse’s six seasons received 100% approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, which is very impressive, and the series pulled off a very satisfying finale, while leaving the door open for a possible continuation in the future.

3) BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

At first glance, BoJack Horseman is yet another adult animated sitcom that does little differently to similar shows that came before. However, following the lackluster first season, the Will Arnett-led series became an in-depth and important exploration of mental health issues, addiction, sexuality, and trauma, making it one of the most unique shows on TV. It’s a comedy, sure, but its humor is underlined by heartfelt messages, which spurred its success. Seasons 2 and 3 garnered 100% approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, and the series has been lauded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time.

4) Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Despite a bit of a lull in its later seasons, Buffy the Vampire Slayer really hit its stride after Season 2. Buffy Summers’ (Sarah Michelle Gellar) adventures and battles against the forces of darkness became the stories of a generation, and the series grew along with its cast, who matured and became seasoned performers and characters as the show progressed. Season 3 earned an approval rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the series became one of the most highly-acclaimed shows on TV, proving the value of featuring strong female characters.

5) Succession (2018-2023)

Of course, Succession was one of the most popular shows on TV throughout its entire four-season run, but its second season marked a major and consistent shift into the series receiving widespread critical acclaim. Succession focused on the Roy Family, with Logan Roy (Brian Cox) at the helm, and its various members’ fights for control over the family business, entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. Succession’s family drama, intense and demanding writing, humor, and production value have made it one of the most celebrated TV shows in history.

6) Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

Over five seasons, Breaking Bad became one of the most revolutionary and substantial TV shows in history, receiving near-universal critical acclaim in every season after its second, with only its first garnering a small selection of criticism. Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) turn to a life of crime after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis made for heavy-hitting subject matter, but this didn’t deter audiences. Breaking Bad actually holds a Guinness World Record as the most critically-acclaimed TV show of all time, while Season 1 got heat for its sometimes-forced storyline and gruesome imagery.

7) The Office (2005-2013)

Based on Ricky Gervais’ The Office, that aired between 2001 and 2003, The Office was almost a word-for-word adaptation in its first (and partly second) season. The Steve Carell-led mockumentary sitcom became one of the most successful, celebrated, and acclaimed TV shows ever after its second season. Its ensemble cast became household names, and while the series experienced a lull after Michael Scott’s (Carell) departure in Season 7, The Office is a prime example of a TV show excelling after its second season, breaking the shackles of its UK-based predecessor to become a success story in its own right.

What TV shows do you love that became better after their second seasons? Let us know in the comments!