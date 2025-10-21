TV’s Biggest Horror Franchise Returns With New Episodes on Netflix

The horror genre is thriving on both the big and small screens. As titles like Smile, Barbarian, and Weapons have scared audiences at the cinema, TV shows such as The Haunting of Hill House and What We Do in the Shadows have captivated viewers from the comfort of their couches. Netflix’s streaming catalog is a treasure trove of horror content, and subscribers can now stream new episodes of one of TV’s biggest horror franchises.

It’s no secret that The Walking Dead is one of the most dominant and successful horror franchises in TV history. Although that flagship show wrapped its 11-season run in 2022, one of its spinoffs just brought new episodes to streaming. As of October 21st, all six episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Created by David Zabel as the fifth TWD spin-off, the AMC series sees Norman Reedus reprise his role from the original show as Daryl finds himself stranded in postapocalyptic France. Season 2, titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, sees the return of Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Is a Great Expansion of the TWD Universe

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wasn’t the first TWD spinoff, but it was the first to go where others haven’t: out of North America. While Fear the Walking Dead brought the zombie apocalypse briefly to Mexico, Daryl Dixon brought the show entirely across the pond and to France, with the third season shifting to Spain, showing just how far The Walking Dead can go. In doing so, the show not only expanded the world and its storytelling capabilities but also showcased the global consequences of the apocalypse.

The series, which holds a 73% critic score and 53% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, doesn’t exactly live up to the best days of TWD, but it still serves as a faithful spinoff. The series focuses on one of the flagship show’s most beloved characters, who continues to evolve past the development that was seen throughout TWD’s 11 seasons, and the new setting in France not only brings a refreshing and different environment to the franchise but also leads to the introduction of complex new characters, like Isabelle. The smaller cast and less bloated storytelling of the show also mark a notable improvement over the latter seasons of TWD.

There’s More The Walking Dead on the Way

The Walking Dead Universe still has a lot of miles to cover, including when it comes to the Daryl-centered spinoff. The series just wrapped its third season on October 19th and has already been renewed for a fourth and final season, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

Beyond Daryl Dixon and fellow spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City, the franchise’s future on the screen is bright. Writer and executive producer Scott Gimple recently revealed that it’s “quite possible we could see this group up here 15 years from now,” adding that “there are many more continents to visit. It’s about how [the characters] evolve over time. It’s really exciting to see how far we can take this.” This means that The Walking Dead Universe is looking to stretch at least until the year 2040.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix alongside all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead and several of its spinoffs, including Dead City and Fear The Walking Dead.

