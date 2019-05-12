The Twilight Zone Reboot Will Be Available to Stream in Black and White Later This Month

Starting May 30th ⁦⁦@TheTwilightZone⁩ will be available in black and white. ‘Cause… come on. pic.twitter.com/7h5LdjUszr — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) May 11, 2019

Jordan Peele’s reimagining is about to get another makeover. The filmmaker announced on Twitter this weekend that the entire first season will be available for streaming in a black and white format later this month, paying homage to Rod Serling’s classic anthology series.

“Starting May 30th, @TheTwightZone will be available in black and white,” Peele tweeted. “’cause…come one.” The Oscar-winning producer, writer, and director then attached a video with clips throughout the first season as they’ll appear in the new black and white format.

After an acclaimed reboot kicked off earlier this Spring, the new streaming platform owned by CBS was quick to give the show a sophomore outing.

“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

Peele executive produces alongside former X-Men boss Simon Kinberg.

New episodes of The Twilight Zone arrive every Thursday on CBS All Access.

