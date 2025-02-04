Twin Peaks: From Z to A Blu-ray Box Set Is Shipping Now

Back in 2019, David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks television series got a massive, 21-disc Blu-ray box set in celebration of its 30th anniversary. The Twin Peaks: From Z to A box set included the entire Twin Peaks saga along with six hours of new special features and a 4K Ultra HD disc that includes the original pilot and the extremely memorable Part 8 of The Return entitled “Gotta Light?” Only 25,000 were produced and, despite the $139.99 price tag, sold out. Fortunately, if you missed that release we have some very good (and much more affordable) news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A repackaged version of the Twin Peaks: From Z to A Blu-ray box set is now available to order here on Amazon and here at Walmart for only $55.29. It officially released on February 3rd and is selling fast in the wake of David Lynch’s passing last month. This version doesn’t include the special packaging, art cards, and acrylic piece of Laura Palmer kissing Agent Cooper, but it does include all of the video content without the hefty price tag. A full breakdown of the contents and special features can be found below.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Original Series, A Limited Event Series, Fire Walk with Me and its deleted scenes: The Missing Pieces

4K Ultra Hi-Def versions of the Original Series Pilot and Part 8 of A Limited Event Series

Behind The Curtain: over 7 hours of new behind the scenes/making of footage for all 18 parts of A Limited Event Series

A Brand New Interview with Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee

On The Couch with Harry and Kimmy featurette

Full-length, unedited versions of a number of the musical performances at The Roadhouse Bar from A Limited Event Series

Twin Peaks: From Z to A Blu-ray Box Set / Arrives February 3rd Order on Amazon

If the news of David Lynch’s passing sparked an interest in learning more about the work of this undeniable genius, check out our beginner’s guide. You should also check out the lovely eulogy penned by Twin Peaks Star and frequent collaborator Kyle MacLachlan on his Instagram page. His essay “How David Lynch Invented Me” is also a very moving tribute.

“Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie,” MacLachlan began. “He clearly saw something in me that even I didn’t recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision. What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to.”