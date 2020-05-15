American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson Finally Addresses the Internet’s Adele Lookalike Obsession
In case you missed it, the Internet has been pretty obsessed with the fact that American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson resembles singer-songwriter, Adele. Pretty much every time Adele posts a new photo of herself on Instagram, Twitter starts up the comparisons once again. According to The Loop, Paulson, who will soon be rejoining the cast of American Horror Story, was recently a guest on SiriusXM’s EW Live and discussed the topic of her celebrity double.
“I was on Twitter and I just happened to be scrolling through and it said Sarah Paulson is trending. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’” Paulson explained. “Listen, I’ll take it. I mean, what I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent and saying that mine was as great as hers, which quite honestly they can’t say because no one’s talent is as great as hers, which is really irritating. But I’ll take looking like her. Man, she’s a beauty. So, sure. Great. Give it to me. I’ll take it.” You can listen to the clip here or in the video above. Here's the recent photo that got Adele and Paulson trending:
In honor of Paulson finally talking about her celebrity double, here are some of the best tweets from fans who cannot get over how much the two stars look alike...
Can't Unsee It
adele looks so much like sarah paulson now. like what... pic.twitter.com/zJpOs6Tx8o— shauna (@shaunaneff3) May 7, 2020
Someone Call Ryan Murphy
Adele looks like Sarah Paulson playing Adele pic.twitter.com/PqzutuzzZt— Diego Ismay (@IsmayDiego) May 7, 2020
We Can't Get Over It
2020 Adele is now Sarah Paulson and I’m screaming: pic.twitter.com/yUpil8kVMa— AmericanHorrorStory (@_AHSCentral) February 12, 2020
Mind-Bending
I’M NOT SAYING ADELE IS SARAH PAULSON I’M SAYING ADELE IS SARAH PAULSON pic.twitter.com/5rplenbXyy— Hana (@MissAmericHANA) January 4, 2020
"Both Gorgeous"
Wow it took me a minute realizing this was Adele and not Sarah Paulson... anyway both gorgeous women pic.twitter.com/swvHqKbrcn— ⚔️ lazuli (@justlazuli) May 6, 2020
Our Favorite Moms
if two women can’t reproduce tell me how holland taylor and sarah paulson gave birth to adele pic.twitter.com/HzWon42Do0— berry (@sckberry) January 4, 2020
Have We Ever Seen Them Together?
I’m not saying Adele and Sarah Paulson are the same person but pic.twitter.com/LguhpgIogc— n o c o o k i e (@alphafemalestan) May 6, 2020
This Is Getting Ridiculous
Can Adele, Sarah Paulson, Katy Perry and Emily blunt take a picture together? pic.twitter.com/YNdTVz86My— JUAN (@jjkatyperry) May 6, 2020
