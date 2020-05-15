American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson Finally Addresses the Internet’s Adele Lookalike Obsession

In case you missed it, the Internet has been pretty obsessed with the fact that American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson resembles singer-songwriter, Adele. Pretty much every time Adele posts a new photo of herself on Instagram, Twitter starts up the comparisons once again. According to The Loop, Paulson, who will soon be rejoining the cast of American Horror Story, was recently a guest on SiriusXM’s EW Live and discussed the topic of her celebrity double.

“I was on Twitter and I just happened to be scrolling through and it said Sarah Paulson is trending. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’” Paulson explained. “Listen, I’ll take it. I mean, what I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent and saying that mine was as great as hers, which quite honestly they can’t say because no one’s talent is as great as hers, which is really irritating. But I’ll take looking like her. Man, she’s a beauty. So, sure. Great. Give it to me. I’ll take it.” You can listen to the clip here or in the video above. Here's the recent photo that got Adele and Paulson trending:

In honor of Paulson finally talking about her celebrity double, here are some of the best tweets from fans who cannot get over how much the two stars look alike...