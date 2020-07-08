Ultimate Tag: New Clip Shows Off an Unexpected Proposal (Exclusive)

Ultimate Tag has been delighting viewers for several weeks now, as fans follow the high-octane events of each episode. As the name suggests, the FOX competition series pits hopefuls against an array of "Pro Taggers" -- athletes whose only goal is to chase them and eliminate them from the competition. And if a clip from Ultimate Tag's latest episode is any indication, that set-up will cause some sparks to fly. FOX has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from tonight's seventh episode, which shows Emic, one of the amateurs, having a very unique reaction to being tagged out by Iron Giantess (Laura Micetich). By the end of the clip, Emic is down on his knee proposing marriage (at least somewhat in jest) to Micetich, saying that "after she grabbed [his] flag, she grabbed [his] heart."

This clip is just the latest example of the unique energy that Ultimate Tag has been bringing to the TV landscape in recent months, especially as nearly all televised sports are still on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You have 18 Pro Taggers. You have these characters that you're going to be seeing every week come back," fellow pro tagger Jesse La Flair previously told ComicBook.com. "I truly believe you're going to build a sort of love or hate relationship with some of these people and these characters that you're seeing."

"Sometimes it feels silly to think like, 'Oh, it's tag, right? We're playing tag on TV," La Flair continued. "But when you see the courses and you see how crazy some of the action gets, it's wild. I mean, people are hyperventilating. These long jumps, people were getting injured. This is a family-friendly show, and I think it has something for everyone. At the end of the day, this was such an incredible mix of a lot of very fun shows that I grew up watching."

Ultimate Tag airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on FOX.

