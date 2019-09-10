Netflix Announces New Cast Members for The Umbrella Academy Season 2

With the first season of Netflix‘s The Umbrella Academy adaptation having brought the comic’s first mini-series, The Apocalypse Suite, to life, it’s been a bit of a mystery where the show will go for its upcoming Season 2. New casting information, however, may shed a bit of light on that with the reveal of three brand new characters who don’t appear to have any direct connection to the comics.

On Twitter Tuesday, Netflix shared that actors Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland, and Ritu Arya had all joined the cast of The Umbrella Academy‘s second season. Gatewood, whose credits include The CW’s The Originals and Amazon’s Good Omens will play Raymond, a charismatic born leader. Ireland, who is set to star in FX’s upcoming Y: The Last Man, will play Sissy, a fearless Texan who married young “for all the wrong reasons” while Arya, best known for her role on Humans, will play Lila, a character described as being a chameleon who can be brilliant or insane depending on the situation.

The Umbrella Academy, which is based on the Dark Horse comics series of the same name, follows a group of adopted siblings who reunite in the wake of their billionaire guardian’s passing. The siblings — Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya, and Number Five — work together to solve the mystery surrounding their father’s death only to stumble upon an upcoming apocalyptic threat in the process. While, as we’ve noted, these new character additions don’t appear to have related characters in comics, the series and its source material have thus far worked in relative harmony. Gerard Way, co-creator of the comic, previously said he was sure to send showrunner Steve Blackman work that he and artist Gabriel Bã had completed on new comic storylines.

“What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers’ room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out,” Way said. “Even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet. Which should equal eight when we’re all done. So I gave them the blueprint what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these. They’re very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what’s happening.”

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.