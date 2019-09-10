Amazon’s Undone, From Bojack Horseman Team, Gets First Teaser

Amazon has released a teaser for its new animated series, Undone. The series comes from Bojack Horsman showrunner Raphael Bob-Waksberg and writer Kate Purdy but if you’re expecting a visual experience in line with the Netflix series about a washed-up 1990s sitcom star who happens to be an anthropomorphic horse, you are going to be surprised. The teaser for Undone reveals a series with both a unique, dreamy visual appeal as well as an intriguing story as well.

Undone stars Rosa Salazar as Alma, a young woman who, after surviving a near-fatal car accident, begins to have visions of her late father Jacob (Bob Odenkirk) and thus, discovers she as a new relationship with time — and sets Alma on a quest to travel through space and time to prevent his death, a quest that “challenges Alma’s relationships and brings into question her mental wellbeing with those closest to her.”

To create the dreamy, reality-bending look of Undone, the series employs a mix of rotoscope animation of the live-action performances with oil painting background. According to TVLine, it’s a process that has never been used to create episodic television. You can get a taste of how it comes together in the short video you can check out above.

In addition to Salazar and Odenkirk, Undone will Daveed Diggs (black-ish), Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces), Constance Marie (Switched at Birth) and Siddarth Dhananjay (Patti Cake$). Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Jon Corbett (Sex and the City), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Big Love), and Sheila Vand (24: Legacy) will guest star.

The series screened its first two episodes at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas last Saturday. Undone, which was given a straight-to-series order for one season last March, currently does not have an official release date, but is expected to debut on Amazon sometime in late 2019.

What do you think of the Undone teaser?