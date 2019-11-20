Netflix Releases Trailer for New Vampire Series V Wars

It’s been two years since The Vampire Diaries came to an end and now Ian Somerhalder is headed back to the world of television vampire dramas in Netflix‘s upcoming V Wars. The series is set to hit the streaming service on December 5 and on Tuesday, Netflix dropped the first official trailer for the sci-fi thriller that will see society fracture as a mysterious disease turns people into murderous, vampire-like predators.

In the series, Somerhalder plays Dr. Luther Swann, a scientist who, according to the series’ description “enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these vampires. Swann races against time to understand what’s happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.”

The Fayne in the description is Michael Fayne, played by Arrow alum Adrian Holmes. In the series, which is based on the IDW graphic novel series of the same name, Fayne is Swann’s best friend who ends up infected — something that creates serious tension between the two.

In addition to Somerhalder and Holmes, V Wars stars Peter Outerbridge (The Umbrella Academy) as Calix Niklos, Laura Vandervoort (Smallville) as Mila Dubov, Kyle Breitkopf as Dez, Jacky Lai as Kaylee Vo, and Kimberly-Sue Murray (Shadowhunters) as Danika.

The first season of V Wars will consist of 10 episodes with Brad Turner (Stargate Atlantis, 24) directing the pilot and serving as executive producer on the series. William Laurin and Glenn Davis serve as showrunners while Eric Birnberg and Thomas Walden are executive producing for High Park Entertainment, while Ted Adams will serve in that capacity for IDW Entertainment. James Gibb will executive produce for Marada Pictures.

V Wars hits Netflix on December 5.