Vans Launches a Shark Week Sneaker Collection

The 31st installment of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week summer television event is currently underway, and Vans has a new line of footwear and apparel that celebrates the ocean’s most fearsome and stylish predator.

Sneaker designs for adults include the Sk8-Hi ($74.99) and the Slip-On ($64.99), with the Sk8-Hi Vans stripe shark bite design being the crown jewel of the collection. You can shop the entire Vans Shark Week lineup right here, and it also features some cute shark shoe designs for kids, as well as t-shirts, socks, and backpacks. Note that proceeds from the Vans x Discovery Channel Shark Week collection will go to the Oceana wildlife charity. The apparel is also a limited edition, so when they sell out, they’re gone for good.

The Discovery Channel’s Shark Week 2019 event ends on August 4th. More details on their Oceana partnership can be found below.

“This year, Oceana and Discovery are teaming up to help protect sharks from a global shark fin trade that harms as many as 73 million sharks each year. Other major brands collaborate in Oceana’s campaigns to raise money for the fight against this brutal and wasteful practice and to educate fans about the importance of sharks in maintaining a healthy ocean ecosystem. Discovery will also be working with Ocean Conservancy again this year to help clean up beaches and inland waterways across the country to keep the homes of sharks and other marine life clean and habitable.”

