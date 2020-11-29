Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Reveals Upcoming Book

✖

Marvel's Daredevil star Vincent D'Onofrio has a new book on the horizon. While he and fans are trying to save Daredevil, he also revealed via Twitter that Abrams would publish his book Mutha: Stuff and Things in April 2021. The publisher describes it as "A collection of irreverent and poetic short works from legendary actor Vincent D'Onofrio. This is not a story woven around plot, characters, and contrivance. Rather, it is what acclaimed actor Vincent D'Onofrio's mind produces when on idle, when he is not thinking about servicing a story. His words are, in the purest sense, ideas that fall unexpectedly upon his head, "like an apple from a tree—dropping all at once," though less about gravity and Newton's apples, and more about levity. D'Onofrio's thoughts and images—presented here in all their uninhibited glory—are humorous, honest, abundant, raw, and unfiltered. And all exceedingly enjoyable. The unique design—a paperback with flaps and Chinese binding, all contained in a full-color, hardcover slipcase—offers the book an artistic, collectible feel."

The book includes a foreword from Ethan Hawke and photographs by Carin van der Donk. The "about the author" section notes, "Vincent D'Onofrio is a world-renowned actor, producer, writer, and director whose credits include Full Metal Jacket, Jurassic World, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He won a Saturn Award for his role in Men in Black. He lives in New York City. A four-time Academy Award nominee, Ethan Hawke has starred in such films as Dead Poets Society, the Before Sunrise trilogy, and Boyhood. He is the author of the novels The Hottest State and Ash Wednesday. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Ryan, and his four children. Carin van der Donk is a Dutch-born photographer who lives and works in New York City. She specializes in black and white photography, and much of her recent work centers on themes of political activism. You can find her work on Instagram @carinvanderdonk."

I found this today, and it seems to be coming out in April, yes, yes, April, 2021https://t.co/qotGH8gX3p

It was birthed out of me and nourished by; https://t.co/Qyx1UNFhtP

then brought home by; — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) November 24, 2020

ComicBook.com spoke to D'Onofrio earlier this year about his time playing classic Marvel Comics villain Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of crime. D'Onofrio said, "Steven DeKnight and Jeph [Loeb], they sent me the first scripts, which I wasn't in, but they wanted me to know what the tone was and then tagged along with that was the fact that again, they were looking for a human being, a character that had an emotional life. And I felt really confident that I could deliver that. The thing about, I hit upon the way to play him almost instantly after I read the first script. It just came to me in a very kind of Stanislavsky way."

