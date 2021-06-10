Walker Finds Himself In a Hostage Situation in This Clip From Tonight's Episode (Exclusive)

✖

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at tonight's status quo-shattering episode of Walker, titled "Defend the Ranch." In the episode, which was originally set to be the season finale before the network ordered additional episode of the hit revival, Walker and his family are still reeling from the events of the previous episode's cliffhanger, and now with his family in danger, Walker finds himself face to face with some ghosts from his past -- with his family trapped in the crosshairs. In the clip above, he has to walk on thin ice to prevent his captors from doing something stupid.

In the clip, Micki looks for help from Larry James, saying she's worried about Cordell because of a call she got from his father. James calls Walker, who has to pretend like nothing's wrong, because he's on speakerphone and surrounded by armed maniacs.

"This episode, for better or worse, is a lot heavier," series star Jared Padalecki told ComicBook.com. "It's a lot more action packed. It's a lot deeper and at times darker, and that's what the nature of the beast. We left with 10, and I think the humor and the lightness in Episode 13 comes from the characters who are going through a tragedy, trying to make the most of it and trying to find a silver lining in what's going on."

Of course, it's likely that the last exchange they have -- about a meeting that Walker was expected to make at 4 p.m. -- is some kind of code that will help the Rangers figure out what's going on.

You can see the video above, and the official synopsis for the episode below.

Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) past comes back with a vengeance and it threatens the very thing he loves the most – his family. Alex Pillai directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke.

A straight-up reboot of the original Walker, Texas Ranger which starred Chuck Norris and ran for eight seasons on CBS between 1993 and 2001 and also spawned a 2005 television film. As a proper reboot, it will be as though the events of the original, Chuck Norris version never existed in the Padalecki continuity. This is the same sort of approach taken by recent revivals of Magnum PI and MacGyver. In addition to Padalecki, the series stars Kale Culley, Violet Brinson, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagen, Mitch Pileggi, Coby Bell, and Lindsey Morgan.

