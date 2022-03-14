Walker: Independence Adds New Star to The CW’s Walker Spinoff

The cast of The CW’s Walker prequel spinoff continues to grow. On Monday, it was announced that Philemon Chambers (Single All the Way) has joined the cast of Walker: Independence in a series regular role. Chambers will play Augustus “Gus”, described per Deadline as “a striking Black man with eyes filled with a world of experience, Gus is the deputy sheriff in Independence. Polite, careful, even tempted, and genuinely willing to help, he’s not giving out his opinion of his new boss, Tom Davidson, to anyone.”

Chambers joins previously announced cast members, including series star Matt Barr, who currently plays Hoyt Rawlins on Walker and will be portraying a new character of the same name for the spinoff, as well as Lawrence Kao (Wu Assassins, The Originals) as Kai, Greg Hovanessian (Another Life, When Hope Calls) as Tom Davidson, and Justin Johnson Cortez.

Walker: Independence is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

The CW recently gave Walker: Independence a pilot order, along with pilots for the DC TV series Gotham Knights, and the Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters. The Walker Independence pilot will be written by Walker executive producer Seamus Fahey, based on a story by him and series creator Anna Fricke. Executive producers will include Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. Walker star Jared Padalecki also executive produces. Larry Teng will direct the pilot.

“With Supernatural, it was Jensen and me for so many years,” Padalecki told ComicBook.com last year. “But for a lot of those years, it was just Jensen and me. So, Walker, I’m more, maybe, the solo lead, but we have such an awesome and extensive cast. I mean, we have Lindsay Morgan, who’s my work partner on the show. Then we have Keegan Allen, who’s my brother on the show. I have kids, I have parents. We have the captain of the Rangers. And so, there are a lot more ways to flesh out this world that aren’t just through the eyes of Cordell Walker, which has been nice.”

