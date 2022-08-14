Walker Independence Star Katherine McNamara Shares New Series Teaser

Walker Independence, a prequel to Jared Padalecki's Walker, is set to debut on The CW this fall bringing viewers the story of Abigail "Abby" Walker, Cordell Walker's ancestor in a story set more than a century earlier in the Old West. Now, Arrow alum Katherine everyone "is running from something" in Independence. You can check it out for yourself below.

In Walker Independence, Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian's husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in Independence, Texas where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby's origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlings (Matt Barr), a slipper rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark until she turns the tables on him. IN seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence's noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers) and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby's husband's killer, and vow to save Independence — a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.

"It's not the western you're expecting," McNamara said previously. "Every character is not what they seem on the surface. It has the feel and the nostalgia of a western, but it's a very modern story with characters that are going through real things that are so fascinating."

"The frontier, in reality, was deeply diverse and queer, and all kinds of things," Findlay said. "You don't often get to see that because history is written by white guys. It's really nice to be in a cast the represents more of the reality of the landscape of a time where so many people were coming together and struggling to survive."

Walker Independence debuts Thursday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.