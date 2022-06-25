Walker Independence's Hoyt Rawlins Reveals How Character Differs From His Walker Role

When Walker Independence makes its debut on The CW this fall, fans of the current Walker series will see a familiar face. Matt Barr, who presently portrays Hoyt Rawlins on Walker will also be portraying a new character of the same name on Walker Independence. When the casting was announced earlier this year, Walker Independence's Hoyt was described as a good looking, slippery rogue, gambler and outlaw who lays low in the town of Independence and now, Rawlings reveals a bit more about how the two characters will be different, particularly in how they approach things.

Speaking with TVLine, Barr said that while the two characters have the "same heart", Walker Independence's Hoyt is a bit more dangerous than his Walker counterpart.

"There's definitely the same DNA, the same heart…" Barr said. "But [Walker's] Hoyt was more of a talker, and this guy is a man of action. He's a little more dangerous."

Walker: Independence is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

In addition to Barr, the series will star Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian, Justin Johnson Cortez, and Arrow alum Katherine McNamara. McNamara plays Abby Walker in the series and previously teased that the upcoming series isn't exactly the kind of Western that fans might expect and that, instead, there's a more modern story at play.

"It's not the same Western you're expecting," she told TV Insider. "Every character is not what they seem on the surface. It has the feel and the nostalgia of a western, but it's a very modern story with characters that are going through real things that are so fascinating."

Walker Independence will air Thursdays this fall at 9/8c following episodes of Walker on The CW.

Are you looking forward to Walker Independence? Which new The CW show are you most excited about this fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!