Walker: Jared Padalecki Calls Out CW's "Cheap Content Strategy" For Series Cancellation

Jared Padalecki is opening up about the cancellation of his series Walker — and he's not holding back when it comes to his thoughts about the new direction of The CW. Speaking with Variety about the series finale, Padalecki was asked if the series' cancellation came down to budgetary reasons and while he said the cancellation was a "multivariate kind of issue", he also called out the network's "easy, cheap content" strategy in the wake of Nexstar's takeover.

"I talked with the head of CBS and the head of Nexstar/CW, I talked with the other [executive producers] on Walker and I think it was a multivariate kind of issue," Padalecki said. "My understanding is — and again, this is just what I'm told — that Nexstar is going a different direction with The CW. I mean, they have an hour of Trivial Pursuit and an hour of Scrabble coming up. I don't know why you wouldn't just download the app or grab a board game and play with your friends, but they're clearly just — what's that great quote? It's like, 'if somebody tells you who they are, ask questions. If somebody shows you who they are, believe them.'"

He continued, "I feel like The CW that I was a part of last year is not The CW that I was a part of under [former chairman and CEO] Mark Pedowitz for that entire almost 20-year stretch. They're just changing the network around, where it's not really going to be a TV network as much as it's going to be, 'Here's something fun for an hour that you'll never watch again, but hopefully you watch it. And it's cheap!' And I hate to say that, but I'm just being honest. I mean f-ck it. They can't fire me again. I'm just being brutally honest. I think it felt to me like they were looking for really easy, cheap content that they could fil up time with."

Nexstar acquired The CW in 2022 and since, the network has seen dramatic changes in its programming. In 2022 alone, the network cancelled ten series, including Naomi, Legacies, Legends of Tomorrow, and Roswell, New Mexico with other series, such as Nancy Drew, Stargirl, The Flash, and Riverdale also getting final series orders. The network then started shifting its programming to co-produced scripted shows, unscripted series, and sports. The final remaining scripted original series, Superman & Lois, All American: Homecoming, and Walker will conclude with their current seasons leaving just one original series, All American. It was recently renewed for Season 7.

As for Padalecki, when it comes to what's next for him after Walker, he has previously expressed interest in an appearance on Supernatural creator Eric Kripke's latest series — The Boys.

"We have talked [about a role]. As a matter of fact, we talked today," Padalecki said previously. "I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever."

"I mean, he created Supernatural. He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby [Genevieve Padalecki], who I ended up marrying and starting a family with," he continued. "I adore him. I adore his humor. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So, I can't wait. I don't think [Season 5] films until next year, but I will be ready when he makes the phone call. I'll just say 'Okay, when am I flying out?'"