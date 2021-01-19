Walker: Bobble Head Synopsis Reveals a Key Part of Cordell's Backstory

✖

Fans will get a little glimpse into the inner workings of Cordell Walker's past in a few weeks, as Matt Barr is set to appear in an upcoming episode of Jared Padalecki's Walker in the role of Hoyt Rawlins, Walker's childhood best friend. The series, a reimagining of the long running Walker: Texas Ranger with star Chuck Norris, will debut later this week on The CW and is among the most anticipated new pilots of the year at a network that just recently lost Arrow and Supernatural, and will soon be losing fan favorite schedule staples like Supergirl and Black Lightning.

The episode will mark the third of the new series, which debuts later this week on The CW and presents a modern reimagining of the Walker character -- one in which his personal moral compass is a bit more fixed in the direction of empathy rather than kung-fu.

Just about two months after Padalecki's Supernatural wrapped up its lengthy run, the actor is back in action on The CW as Cordell Walker. Ironically, a 2011 episode of Supernatural ("Frontierland," written by Andrew Dabb and Daniel Loflin, and directed by Guy Norman Bee) may have foreshadowed the role, as the Winchester brothers traveled back in time to the Old West, and Dean (Jensen Ackles) introduced Sam (Padalecki) as "Walker, Texas Ranger" as a joke.

This new Walker, Texas Ranger is a reboot of the original series, so it will be as though the events of the original, Chuck Norris version never existed in the Padalecki continuity. This is the same sort of approach taken by recent revivals of Magnum PI and MacGyver.

You can see the official synopsis below.

MATT BARR GUEST STARS AS WALKER’S CHILDHOOD BEST FRIEND – Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) life gets more complicated when his childhood best friend, Hoyt Rawlins (guest star Matt Barr), returns to town. Abeline (Molly Hagan) is thrilled to have Hoyt home but Geri (guest star Odette Annable) has conflicted feelings for her ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) has her suspicions about the real reason Hoyt returned to town (#103). The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and directed by Randy Zisk.

Every episode of Walker will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

You can watch "Bobble Head" on Thursday, February 4, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.