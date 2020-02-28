Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Casts Coby Bell

Walker, Texas Ranger is getting a new lease on life thanks to the upcoming reboot slated for The CW, and now the show has added a new member to the cast. Joining Jared Padalecki will be The Gifted’s Coby Bell, who will be a series regular. Bell will play Captain Larry James, a Texas Ranger Captain and a trailblazer in the division. He is described as confident and sharp as a razor with grit and a wry sense of humor, and he is also the only African American man in the Austin Headquarters and one of only a few in the entire Ranger division, and that will undoubtedly be explored in the series (via Deadline).

Bell’s best known for his work as Jace Turner on The Gifted, but is also currently starring in a recurring role on CBS’s SEAL Team. Bell has also been a part of series like The Game, Cruel Intentions, and Burn Notice, and we’re eager to see what he can do with the role of Captain Larry James.

Walker, Texas Ranger is being written and executive produced by Anna Fricke and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki.

Padalecki will play the role of Cordell Walker, played by Chuck Norris in the original series, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years. Walker is a widower and father of two children in the show, and after coming back home he finds out that things might be even more difficult back at home than they were undercover. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children and navigate relationships with his conservative family, all the while getting used to a new partner.

His new partner will be played by Lindsey Morgan, and the character is one of the first women to become a Ranger in Texas Rangers’ history, which presents its own challenges and we will see her work through those as well.

Walker will also discover there is more to his wife’s death than he originally thought, so it seems this investigative aspect will run throughout the entire season.

