Is WandaVision's Villain Using the Power Stone?

At long last, the Agatha Harkness revelation has been made. It only took nearly seven entire episodes to get there, but Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) finally revealed herself as the classic Marvel sorceress in the waning moments of "Breaking the Fourth Wall," showing fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that she's another character that dabbles in the mystic arts. As some have pointed out, Agatha's powers are purple in nature, a reveal leading directly into a popular fan theory about the Infinity Stones potentially still being in play.

If you look at how Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) powers manifest, they're red in nature. As we've seen in every episode on WandaVision so far, those red powers have been directly responsible for changing reality within Westview – just like the scarlet Reality Stone.

Then there are Agatha's powers, purple in color, that could resemble the Power Stone. We've yet to see Agatha at full power — or even use her skillset for more than a single one shot — but the post-credits scene could help support the theory even further. When Monica (Teyonah Parris) opens the cellar doors, you can see pulsating purple veins run alongside the mossy branches that are distributed throughout her basement. It's almost as if, you know, her magic is powering something.

To help support this even further, let's take a quick look at Billy (Julian Hilliard). We've only very briefly seen him exhibit physical powers, during a quick blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment during Episode 6. As his brother Tommy continued to race around Westview collecting all the candy he could, Billy managed to use his powers to stop Tommy in his supersonic tracks. His powers, blue in color, could resemble the Space Stone as he was able to rip Tommy out of his run.

It's a theory that makes a decent amount of sense, especially because we know the Infinity Stones were physical manifestations of everyday energies. Even though Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed the Stones, he explicitly stated they were simply atomized. That means those who practice magic within the MCU could very well still the Stones' energy to power their own spells and hexes.

