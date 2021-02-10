The Mandalorian Still More In Demand Over WandaVision

✖

While WandaVision has consumed much of social media around these parts, the series still isn't the most in-demand show currently available on streaming. In fact, a direct Disney+ competitor still manages to have a chokehold on the Marvel Studios series according to a new report released from Parrot Analytics. In a weekly report released by the digital analytics firm, WandaVision is third on its list of most desired shows to stream.

In first place is Netflix's Cobra Kai, and second is Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian, which now two seasons streaming on Disney+. It should be noted that Parrot doesn't have access to, or does it provide, actual streaming numbers from the services these shows find shelter on. It does have access to certain data and metrics, however, that suggest WandaVision is 60 times more desirable than an average television show.

The Mandalorian, on the other hand, is 63.1 times more desirable while Cobra Kai reigns supreme at 65.3 times more desirable than the average television series.

"WandaVision climbed one spot up the rankings this week. It finally knocked Stranger Things out of the top 3 digital originals," Parrot says in its blog post. "While demand for this Disney+ original was up by 21% this week, it was still unable to unseat either The Mandalorian or Cobra Kai."

The post adds, "Post-release demand for WandaVision has slowly but steadily increased. The weekly release schedule has been the main factor in this slow build, but surprise twists have kept audiences engaged and prevented demand from flagging."

Much like The Mandalorian, WandaVision also has a weekly release — a seismic shift from the binge model used by Netflix and the streaming services of yesteryear.

The first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

