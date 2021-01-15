WandaVision's TV Commercials Explained

✖

Marvel's WandaVision's two premiere episodes are now streaming on Disney+, and they are certainly leaving fans with some big questions! The show's throwback sitcom format is laced with some truly unnerving hints of something sinister lurking just beneath the surface. The weirdness of WandaVision extends all the way into the faux commercials included in the show: the first is for a Stark brand toaster; the other is for Strucker brand watches. Obviously, those two names have major ties to Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch's life and thereby may provide some important hints as to what is truly happening in WandaVision's twisted reality.

The first commercial for Stark Industries' "Toastmate 2000" timed toaster comes with the obvious connection between Tony Stark/Iron Man and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). In Avengers: Age of Ultron we learn Wanda and her brother Pietro (aka Quicksilver) hate Tony Stark because their house was hit with Stark-brand mortars. The first mortar killed Wanda's parents, but she and her brother were trapped in the rubble for two days, staring at a second Stark mortar that never detonated.

If you watch the Star Industries toaster commercial closely, you'll notice the beeping sound it makes is familiar; it's the same kind of beeping sound Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) hears in the first Iron Man film's opening when a Stark mortar lands and detonates near him.

That connection suggests this toaster commercial could be Wanda's traumatic memory of the moment her family and life were (literally) blown up by Tony Stark. That logic carries over into WandaVision episode 2's faux commercial for Strucker Watches:

The Struckers are also a prominent (evil) family in the Marve Universe, but in the MCU Wanda's connection is with HYDRA commander Wolfgang von Strucker (Thomas Kretschmann). Strucker took Wanda and Pietro Maximoff and made them undergo the experiments with Loki's scepter/Mind Infinity Stone to unlock the super-speed and psychic abilities in Pietro and Wanda (respectively). The exact details of those experiments haven't been seen onscreen, but since they resulted in a mass grave of Sakovians being buried, and Wanda and Pietro being the sole survivors, it would make sense that it would be another extreme trauma memory for Wanda, with the clock being connected to the length of her painful treatments, time in a cell, etc.

These WandaVision faux commercials, by nature, seem to be momentary interruptions in Wanda's faux reality, spurred on by traumas that simply can't be fully ignored by her subconscious, while carrying suppressive messages about time, and moving on. The other clue is the actors who appear in the commercial: the same man and woman, always wearing the same expressions on their faces (a smirk and grave stare, respectively). The theory is these are Wanda's parents (or adoptive parents, if we're leaving that X-Men connection door open...); that makes sense, as Wanda's parents would be the other part of her mind she can't bury.

Week-to-week, it will be curious to see how erratic these WandaVision faux commercials get, as Wanda's fantasy breaks down. The other big life traumas waiting in the wings are the death of Wanda's brother, Quicksilver, the death of Vision, and of course, being dusted by Thanos. Seeing X-Men's Evan Peters show up as a hokey commercial version of Quicksilver would be really fun.

