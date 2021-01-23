WandaVision Could Not Include Certain Marvel Characters

✖

WandaVision has burst onto the scene, introducing Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to a new format of storytelling involving the characters they've come to know in love over the past decade. Through the three episodes we've seen so far, the Disney+ series has introduced fans to a handful of characters that live in Westview, which may or may not be other Marvel characters living in disguise.

Even though the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led series is promising to shake things up a big way, Jac Schaeffer and her writer's room weren't able to use just any character they wanted. In fact, Schaeffer said on a recent THR podcast that she was expressly prohibited from using certain characters due to their role in the overarching MCU.

"I mean, there are occasionally times when it's kind of restrictive, and you hatch a really exciting idea that involves a character from the comics or a character from the MCU, and you pitch it, and then you're met with 'Oh, no, we're using that in this,'" Schaeffer said on an episode of TV's Top 5 podcast.

She added, "There's occasionally that kind of thing, which is frustrating, but there's so much to go around that there's always another character, another storyline or something that you can kind of like shunt in and get the same kind of juice out of."

Then there are the times things magically work out, like the series' chance to use both Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Kat Dennings (Thor: The Dark World), two characters that previously had no connection to one another.

"Randall and Kat were suggestions that I was like '100% yes' was my answer to that suggestion. And that's sort of what I've seen on the other properties, it's like they at Marvel have ideas of where they can put different characters in different storylines," the writer concludes. "And that doesn't always work out, that's not always how it is. I would say that most of the wonderful players in the MCU stable, if they get the call, they're gonna show up because they're excited to. But yeah, it starts as a general idea, and then we see if we can make it work."

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

