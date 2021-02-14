WandaVision Episode 6 Promo Showcases Malcom in the Middle Influence

✖

The latest episode of WandaVision was a totally tubular blast to the past, and many fans are praising the influences of the popular sitcom Malcom in the Middle. The Disney+ series has been pushing the Marvel Cinematic Universe through different decades of classic sitcom influences, and the latest episode "Halloween Spooktacular!" made the most of Scarlet Witch and Vision's newly-grown kids being influenced by the troublesome Uncle Pietro, despite dancing around the circumstances of Quicksilver's strange resurrection (and recasting) in Westview. Now fans can take a look at the latest promo, celebrating the very strong Malcom in the Middle influence from the latest episode.

Take a look at the promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Bettany (@paulbettany)

As the Marvel Studios continues to race through the decades, it is also setting up a climactic clash between the series leads as they navigate their lives as parents, as a couple, as super-powered beings, and as potential enemies given the entire "let's reshape reality and enslave people and resurrect my dead husband against his will" of it all. We're still not sure how it's all going to play out, but WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer assures fans that they will see a dramatic conclusion to the series.

“It’s wonderful to see these characters move on to other projects, but what I wanted was for this show to feel complete and for there to be a true emotional catharsis that audiences get to experience themselves," Schaeffer told io9.

How Quicksilver plays into these events remains to be seen. Fans were stunned when the character returned at the end of Episode 5, though Avengers: Age of Ultron actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was replaced with X-Men: Days of Future Past's Evan Peters. Wanda and Tommy Maximoff even made a very obvious Kick-Ass name drop in reference to the gritty superhero film that starred both Taylor-Johnson and Peters, making the coincidence too much to ignore.

Is he opening up the doors to the Marvel Multiverse or is this some meta-trick on the Scarlet Witch and MCU fans? Schaeffer wouldn't spill the beans on what it all means just yet, but she did express a lot of excitement over introducing Peters' Quicksilver into the fold.

“We loved the idea of [bringing him back],” Schaeffer explained. “And then we were like, how in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this? Because that's the thing, you can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story.”

New episodes of WandaVision air on Fridays on Disney+.