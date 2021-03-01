WandaVision Episodes Ranked Through Episode 8

✖

Another week of WandaVision down means another batch of ComicBook.com's WandaVision Power Rankings. Even though Episode 8 answered the most questions yet, it still wasn't able to knock Episode 5, "On a Very Special Episode...," off its spot atop the list. This marks the fourth week straight the fifth episode our team has positioned the episode in first place on our chart, as it continues getting the most first-place votes out of any entry on the list.

In fact, the episode — which introduces Evan Peters to the MCU, mind you — was ranked first on all but two ballots cast by the ComicBook.com team. On those two ballots, it was ranked second and fourth. Episode 8 did, however, fare much better in its debut week than its predecessor. While Episode 7 debuted at fifth place in our rankings, Episode 8 comes in at second in its first week out.

"'Previously On' took a big risk and took what felt like a major left turn by taking viewers — and Wanda herself — through the painful experiences that her mind has worked so hard to forget," ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum writes. "The result is an incredible origin story, but it's also some of the best character development Marvel has ever done. This episode is easily one of the best things in the MCU and maybe even television in general and not only is it handled with reverence for the complexities of trauma and grief, it tells a truly powerful story."

Episode 7 did manage to hold its place at #5, which caused a chain reaction dropping both Episode 3, "Now in Color," and Episode 2, "Don't Touch That Dial" to drop two places each. Episode 1 also held its place at #7 on our list.

"While Episodes 1 and 6 still hold a special place in my heart, this week’s 'Previously On' is proving to be more and more compelling to me with each passing moment," our Jenna Anderson writes. "Putting the focus of the series squarely on Wanda — and weaving in more narrative and comics context to her dark history — is something I’ve wanted since before the series debuted, and the episode definitely delivered on that front."

The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

