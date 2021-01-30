WandaVision Proves Agents of SHIELD Reboot Would Work on Disney+

✖

WandaVision continues to reinvent itself week after week as Marvel Studios experiments with a variety of formats and genres. Though the series is rooted in the world of sitcoms, the fourth episode released on Friday returned viewers to the cinematic world fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are familiar with. It also featured the return of two fan-favorite characters in Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), much to the enjoyment of fans everywhere. In fact, it's the return of those two characters and their story arcs in the episode that proves a longer-format series such as Agents of SHIELD could work as another Disney+ Original from Marvel Studios.

Slight spoilers up ahead for the latest episode of WandaVision! Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch "We Interrupt This Program."

This time around, WandaVision didn't focus on its titular characters. Instead, it focused its spotlight on those involved with SWORD currently investigation the bizarre existence of Westview including Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Woo, and Lewis. It was a breath of fresh air from the world of sitcoms previously established and in all honesty, it provides a sneak peek at what something like an Agents of SWORD series could look like.

WandaVision is hyper-focused on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — understandably so. But now, it's practically introduced an entirely new world with the new space-based group, one that could be explored in a series much longer than the nine-episodes in WandaVision or less with shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

With the Marvel Studios budget and infrastructure, Disney+ could provide a platform for something that could serve as the procedural of the MCU — almost with a similar set-up to The X-Files or The Flash as SWORD agents investigate a new threat each week or in two or three-episodes arcs. Instead of one story all the way through.

