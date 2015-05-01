WandaVision: Wanda Is Finishing the Job Ultron Started

✖

Even though she's part of the Avengers, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is already shaping up to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most formidable villains. We've yet to find out her exact motivations, but the sorceress has already started tinkering with reality in WandaVision, and it's on the verge of becoming a major issue. In fact, her actions could complete the task Ultron (James Spader) initially sat out to do in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

By the time we first saw Wanda, the character how aligned herself with the sentient AI hell-bent on human extinction. As you know by now, the two eventually severed ties, and Ultron gunned down her brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson); Wanda subsequently ripped Ultron's heart out herself.

In a sick twist of fate, Wanda's doing the very thing Ultron initially plotted.

While the Scarlet Witch isn't likely planning a global extinction event, she is reshaping reality the way she sees fit, and that's exactly what Ultron wanted to do. He felt the human race wasn't up to his standards, so he wanted to exist somewhere humans weren't. Now, Wanda's in a similar boat as she has taken a whole town captive just so she can live out her wildest fantasies.

We don't yet know if Wanda's actually the one in control at the moment, even though she says she is — you know, mind control. On that front, Olsen herself had previously teased the fact the series could run its course without a true villain in the traditional sense.

The two characters have totally different intentions, but they're both going about it in similar ways. Because of that, it's entirely possible we'll eventually see some Ultron vibes surface from Wanda as she continues manipulating the world heading into the second Doctor Strange film.

