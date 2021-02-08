WandaVision Creator on Introducing Adult Monica Rambeau During the Avengers: Endgame Blip

✖

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer speaks out on introducing an adult Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) during the Blip and the "big decision" behind the reveal that Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) has died. In Episode 4, "We Interrupt This Program," Monica blips back to life when the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) reverses The Snap in Avengers: Endgame. Decades after we last saw her in the 1995-set Captain Marvel, where an 11-year-old Monica (Akira Akbar) befriends Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), the S.W.O.R.D. Captain learns her pilot mother died from cancer in 2020, two years after Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped away half of all life in existence — including Monica.

"Our priority was introducing Monica. That was always what we wanted to do well at the top of the show, and second to that, our priority was sort of the 180 of [Episode 4] being entirely separate from what we've seen [in WandaVision]," Schaeffer told Entertainment Tonight. "But we also wanted to answer the question of, 'Where are we in the MCU timeline?' So this idea seemed to satisfy all of those things all at once."

When a freshly undusted Monica wakes up in an empty hospital room just moments before Thanos attacks the Avengers compound, the chaotic scene "set up tonally that we're in a dramatic scenario, a more dramatic scenario."

"We learned so much about Monica and what she's dealing with in that cold open," Schaeffer said. "And then, of course, it's always exciting to be able to approach MCU canon and shed new light on it."

The reveal that Maria had died during Monica's five-year disappearance was "a big decision," Schaeffer said. "We had a lot of conversations, and Maria and Lashana were so important in Captain Marvel and such a tremendous character. We did not make that decision lightly."

She added, "But we felt that it really worked for Monica's character, and what it meant for her, and we also really loved the idea that Maria had built S.W.O.R.D. from the ground up."

After an encounter with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) inside the "Hex," Monica appears to be showing signs of the superhero powers she'll use as part of a trio with Danvers and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) when Captain Marvel 2 opens in theaters on November 11, 2022.

