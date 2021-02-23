Agatha All Along from WandaVision Now Streaming on Spotify and iTunes

✖

In case you missed it, "Agatha All Along" is already a bonafide hit. As with the WandaVision episodes that have come before, Tuesday sees the release of the show's score and soundtrack for the previous week's episode. That means now, the revelatory "Agatha All Along" is now available to stream on most online platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. It's been streamed so much on Apple throughout Tuesday, it already resides atop the company's soundtrack charts.

As evident in the closing WandaVision credits, Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) is credited as one of the singers on the tune. The song is produced by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the Oscar-winning musicians behind hits like Frozen and Coco.

"Yeah, absolutely. And the fun thing is that I had spent the better part of my childhood in front of the television, being told, 'These hours are going to amount to nothing.' But I had been downloading every song, every jingle, from every decade," Anderson-Lopez previously when asked if there were certain theme songs they wanted to emulate.

"So the tables have turned," Lopez added. "It was really exciting. I didn't need to do a lot of research. In fact, the only ones we really needed to research were the years that we were in college, where you didn't really have access to a TV, but that particular decade was maybe the hardest for us," Anderson-Lopez replied. "It's just the '90s."

For the uninitiated, "Agatha All Along" is the show tune that plays after the revelation that Agnes the Nosy Neighbor is really Agatha Harkness, a classic Marvel sorceress. As Hahn and company sing the tune, it's casually revealed the witch is the character that's been behind nearly all of Wanda's action over the course of the seven WandaVision episodes we've seen.

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

