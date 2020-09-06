Marvel Uncancels Hellstrom Comic Ahead of Hulu Series Premiere

✖

In just over a month, Helstrom will hit Hulu and introduce Marvel fans to a corner of the publisher's world the Marvel Cinematic Universe has yet to reach. To celebrate, the House of Ideas is reportedly releasing a collection it had previously pulled the plug on. Last month, Bleeding Cool reported Marvel was no longer planning on publishing the Hellstorm: Prince of Lies trade originally solicited for this October. Now, the outlet is reporting the trade paperback — which collects issues one through 11 of the Warren Ellis series — is back on after all.

Not only will the trade be published and released next month right in time for the Hulu series, but it will also carry a new name — Hellstrom: Prince of Lies. Though no reason is revealed behind the name change, it's thought Marvel wanted to rename the series to piggyback at least some publicist from the series.

In the comics, the Son of Satan's real name is Daimon Hellstrom and for whatever reason, Ellis and Marvel decided to turn the 'strom' into 'storm' for the character's first self-titled book. Then when the Hulu series came around, it was named Helstrom, due to the fact that's a legitimate surname in the real world. Keeping along, yet?

The trade's initial solicitation can be found below.

The Son of Satan is back – and there's hell to pay! Daimon Hellstrom has long struggled with his nature and his evil parentage. He's been an adventurer, a hero and a Defender – even a husband to Patsy "Hellcat" Walker. But that was years ago. Now storm clouds gather as Hellstrom walks among mortal men once more – for his new path is one of death and damnation! Unholy threats are on the rise, and the cynical, embittered Hellstrom is the only one who can combat them – if he can survive the many tricks his father's kingdom has in store! Hellstrom encounters Gabriel the Devil-Hunter, Doctor Strange, the Gargoyle and more as he battles demonic doppelgangers, murderous mortals, faith healers and damned souls. But what will happen when Hellstrom goes to Hell? Collecting HELLSTORM: PRINCE OF LIES #1-11. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 SRP: $24.99

Helstrom hits Hulu on October 16th.