Christmas time is here — so where can you watch A Charlie Brown Christmas this year? Originally broadcast in 1965 on CBS, the network aired the first Peanuts holiday special annually until 2000. The timeless yuletide tradition then moved to ABC, airing there every year until 2019, when Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of Peanuts gang found a new home: on streaming. The last time the special aired on television was on PBS in 2022, and as of 2024, there’s no way to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas on TV in 2024.

But before you say “good grief!” to the crass commercialism of Christmas, there is a way to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas online for free — for two days only. Read on to find out where to stream A Charlie Brown Christmas and how to stream more Peanuts holiday specials like It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown and Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas online for free this weekend

Apple TV+ will provide special free streaming windows for nonsubscribers to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas free on Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15. If you miss it this weekend, you’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription to stream the special on demand anytime — but there’s still a way to watch for free.

To watch A Charlie Brown Christmas for free without an Apple TV+ subscription, click here to visit the tv.apple.com website. Or download the Apple TV app, search for “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and hit play to stream from Dec. 14—15.

Is there an Apple TV free trial in 2024?

New subscribers can sign up for a free 7-day Apple TV trial (after the trial, a monthly subscription is $9.99 per month). You can also unlock Apple TV+ for free for 3 months when you purchase an Apple device and redeem the offer within 90 days.

With a free trial, you can watch the Peanuts holiday specials and everything else the service has to offer, including Apple Originals like Severance, Shrinking, Silo, and Ted Lasso, plus movies like Spirited, Wolfs, and Fly Me to the Moon.

When is A Charlie Brown Christmas on TV this year?

The Peanuts Christmas special isn’t airing on broadcast television in 2024. In 2021, Apple agreed to air A Charlie Brown Christmas on PBS and PBS Kids, but this year, there are no airings scheduled on network or cable TV.

I don’t have Apple TV. Where else can I stream A Charlie Brown Christmas?

The only way to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas online is through Apple TV+. The special isn’t available to rent or buy digitally on retailers like Amazon’s Prime Video or Vudu, but it is available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Watch It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown on Apple TV

As Christmastime draws near, the Peanuts gang are in a tizzy as they prepare to celebrate. Charlie Brown needs money for his crush’s gift. Peppermint Patty’s worried about her book report. And the last thing Sally wants is to mess up her debut in the play.

Watch I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown on Apple TV

All Rerun wants from Santa is a dog, but his mother won’t let him have one. Spending time with Snoopy proves the perfect pick-me-up. But when Snoopy gets too busy to play with Rerun, they call in a substitute — Snoopy’s brother Spike.

Watch Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales on Apple TV

Celebrate the merriest time of the year with the Peanuts gang. Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and Sally each star in a collection of Christmas tales from the original Peanuts comic strips.

Watch Happy New Year, Charlie Brown on Apple TV

It’s the night of Peppermint Patty’s New Year’s Eve bash, but Charlie Brown has to write a book report about War and Peace. Hoping to join the fun for a special dance with the Little Red-Haired Girl, he tries desperately to finish in time.

Watch Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne on Apple TV

After finding out her grandmother won’t be visiting for Christmas, Lucy decides to cheer herself up by throwing the ultimate New Year’s Eve party. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown tries to fulfill one of his resolutions before the clock strikes midnight.

Peanuts Holiday Specials on Apple TV+

A Peanuts holiday collection is available for streaming on Apple TV+. The library includes: