WWE’s Frontrunner for WrestleMania 42 Reportedly Revealed

WrestleMania 41 will be making its home in Las Vegas later this year, and while we have locations for a few other key events (including the recently announced Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia), we don’t yet know where WrestleMania 42 will take place. That might have changed though, as according to a new report by PWInsider, the frontrunner for landing the biggest wrestling event of the year is New Orleans (H/T Wrestle Ops).

New Orleans being the frontrunner for WrestleMania 42 is currently making the rounds locally in Louisiana, thought that could obviously change. At one point it seemed locked in that Minneapolis would have WrestleMania 41, but at the last minute it was revealed that it would be Las Vegas instead.

New Orleans would be a great location though, and it will also be the home of the Superbowl later this year, so that would be back to back major events for the city if it ends up going that way.

WWE’s most recent announcement was the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, which will be the first time the event has been held there. It will take place in January 2026 in Riyadh, and in a statement HE Turki Alalshikh said, “Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Royal Rumble for the first time outside North America reflects the General Entertainment Authority’s ongoing commitment to bringing the world’s largest and most important entertainment events to the Kingdom. Through this partnership with WWE, we aim to enhance the entertainment sector and deliver a transformative experience that attracts a wide audience.”

“We are excited to see this historic event as part of Riyadh Season’s activities and look forward to providing an exceptional experience for wrestling fans from around the world, whom we welcome to all events hosted in Saudi Arabia,” HE Turki Alalshikh said.

“WWE is a global enterprise and it only made sense to expand our relationship with the Kingdom by bringing one of our biggest annual events to Riyadh in January of 2026,” said Nick Khan, WWE President.

