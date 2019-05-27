Watch Kit Harington Cry When He Realized Jon Snow Kills Daenerys on Game of Thrones

Kit Harington’s reaction to learning Jon kills Daenerys is so relatable I can’t even. #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/OfqzeRKmbG — C. | jon and dany deserved better (@carohuntz) May 27, 2019

Our watch has ended, but there is still a bit more Game of Thrones goodness to be had in the week after the series finale. And now that HBO TV has finally aired the new documentary about the final season, it’s time to dive deep on all of the behind-the-scenes action that took place while filming these last episodes.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is loaded with awesome anecdotes and tidbits about the production of the eighth season of the series. But one of the most powerful moments in the documentary happens early on when the actors gather for the table read, when the actors on the series gather to run through the scripts for the last time.

And seeing their reactions as they run through the biggest moments for the series, including Arya Stark killing the Night King and Jon Snow killing Daenerys Targaryen, is one of the best highlights from the entire documentary.

While a lot of the actors received the scripts before hand and were able to dive and find out what happens before hand, many of them decided to wait until the table read so they could experience it all together. Arya actress Maisie Stark and Jon actor Kit Harington were two of those who waited.

When Williams and the rest of her costars get to the point where Arya plunges Valyrian steel into the Night King’s gut, everyone cheers and the actress does a little celebration.

Then we get to see the part where Jon kills Daenerys. Emilia Clarke had already read the scripts, and she nods knowingly toward Harington as the realization washes over his face. It was an emotional moment for the actor and for the rest of the cast as they reached one of the most defining moments in the entire series.

Some fans might be disappointed by the show’s ending, but the impact is undeniable. HBO programming boss Casey Bloys spoke about the final season and explained that there were never any other plans for how it would go down.

“They are very smart, very bright, very methodical,” Bloys said to Deadline. “They’ve had this in their heads for a long time. So there weren’t big debates about, should it end this way or not end this way, this is what they had planned.”

The entire series of Game of Thrones is now airing on HBO, as is the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.