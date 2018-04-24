Watch ‘Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe’ Episode 4 Right Here

Ninjak isn’t doing so hot these days, and you can see what happens to him next in episode four of Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe.

Ninjak has already been hit by Bloodshot, X-O Manowar, Livewire, and Archer and Armstrong, but when you’re in the deadside, you better prepare to meet the Shadowman. That said, is he friend or foe? After what Ninjak’s been through, let’s hope its the former for his sake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the fourth episode of Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe in the video above.

The remaining two episodes will debut each day throughout the rest of the week, with the finale hitting on April 26th. The formidable M16 Ninja Programme assassin Ninjak will go up against a gauntlet of Valiant’s most popular heroes in a battle royale straight from the comics.

Directed by Aaron and Sean Schoenke of Bat in the Sun Productions – the creators of the massively popular YouTube sensation Super Power Beat Down – and written by Aaron Schoenke, Sean Schoenke, Joe Harris, and Andrew Rowe, NINJAK VS. THE VALIANT UNIVERSE stars Michael Rowe (The CW’s Arrow and The Flash) as Colin King, aka Ninjak; Jason David Frank (Power Rangers) as Bloodshot; John Morrison (WWE, El Rey’s Lucha Underground) as the Eternal Warrior; Chantelle Barry (90210, Entourage) as Roku; Kevin Porter (Dodgeball) as Armstrong; Ciera Foster (Two and a Half Men) as Livewire, and Derek Theler (ABC’s Baby Daddy) as X-O Manowar.

Fans can also check out Eliot Rahal (The Paybacks) and Joe Bennett’s (Teen Titans) Ninjak VS. The Valiant Universe comic series. All four issues are available now in comic stores.

You can check out the official description of the series below:

“Colin King is Ninjak, MI6’s deadliest intelligence operative and weapons expert. When the ruthless assassin Roku exploits his greatest weakness, Ninjak will be forced to betray his closest allies. Now, on the run, he must face off against the most powerful heroes known to man for a high-octane, take-no-prisoners trial by fire more perilous and more unpredictable than any he’s faced before. On April 21st, the world’s most dangerous super-spy goes to war with the Valiant Universe…”

Episode five of Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe will release tomorrow, April 25th.