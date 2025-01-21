Twin Peaks Is Now Streaming for Free (But There’s a Catch)

One of the most celebrated TV shows of all time is now more accessible than ever, a streaming move that couldn’t have come at a better time. The TV series in question is none other than Twin Peaks, the highly acclaimed and wildly cinematic crime drama from Mark Frost and David Lynch, which aired two seasons in 1990 and 1991. There’s never a bad time to watch Twin Peaks, but the demand and curiosity for the show incredibly high right now, due to the recent and tragic passing of Lynch.

While one of the most unique and groundbreaking storytellers in film history is sadly no longer with us, his stories continue to live on, as evidenced by the continued love for Twin Peaks more than 30 years later. Twin Peaks has bounced around from streaming service to streaming service over the years, but was recently added to Pluto TV’s on-demand lineup, making it easier for everyone to watch.

If you’re not familiar, Pluto TV is a free streaming service that specializes in live streaming channels, but also carries a robust on-demand library of movies and shows. Twin Peaks was recently added to the streamer’s lineup, allowing fans to watch it completely free (and accompanied by a few ads).

There’s one catch to this free Twin Peaks situation though — only the original series is available on Pluto. While the “complete series” of Twin Peaks originally consisted of just two seasons, the show returned for a third installment on Showtime back in 2017. Often referred to as Twin Peaks: The Return, this third season continued the saga that unfolded over the initial two seasons.

Twin Peaks: The Return isn’t on Pluto TV at the moment, so the free service will only get you through those first two seasons of the show. Also missing from Pluto TV’s current lineup is Lynch’s feature film, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, which was released in 1992.

So if you’re a completionist, you won’t be able to enjoy the full Twin Peaks experience on Pluto TV. That said, you will get to watch the original series in its entirety without having to pay, and that’s pretty great.

If you do check out the first two seasons on Pluto and want to watch the rest of the saga, you’ll have to check a couple of different places to watch it all. Twin Peaks: The Return can be found on Paramount+, while Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me is available on Max and The Criterion Channel. Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces, which stitches together an entire movie out of the deleted scenes from Fire Walk With Me, is also available on The Criterion Channel.