Wednesday Gets Spooky Crocs Clogs Complete With Thing Jibbitz Charm

While Season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday series from Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega preps for a 2025 debut, you can do some preparations of your own with new LEGO sets, Monster High dolls and these outrageous and fantastic new Clogs from Crocs. The lineup includes a Stomp Clog and Classic Clog design with exclusive dimensional Jibbitz charms like Thing and Wednesday's black cello. You can order both styles now via the links below, and we don't blame you if you want to get both so you can wear one of each at the same time.

Wednesday Stomp Clog ($89.99) – See at Crocs: "The Wednesday Stomp Clog is the next big Thing with an exaggerated platform sole and glossy upper. A molded white collar detail and dome studded ankle strap make for a style that's gothic and glamourous. Exclusive Jibbitz feature dimensional charms like Thing and Wednesday's iconic black cello, perfect for any outcast, freak, or monster."

Addams Family Jibbitz Charm 5-Pack ($19.99) – See at Crocs

What's Wednesday Season 2 about?

Little has been unveiled about the sophomore outing for Wednesday, although Ortega admits she was initially "terrified" to return to the show.

"I was a little terrified just because it had been years since Wednesday, since we shot the first one. We did that like two or three years ago in Romania," Ortega said on the Tonight Show earlier this month. "So, I didn't really know how I… I just was, I think, overthinking it. But as soon as you put on the costumes by Colleen Atwood, you get hair and makeup done, and then you take all the expression out of your face, it's like, 'Oh, okay. I kind of, I know how to do this. Yeah. Yeah.'"

"I get to decide like how blue somebody's gonna be, or where the brains go on the floor, what prosthetics look like," she added of her new producer role. "It's so exciting. It's so much fun, actually."

Wednesday Season Two is expected to be released on Netflix at some point in 2025. The first season of the show is now available to stream on the service.