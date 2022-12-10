Wednesday: Watch Lady Gaga Pay Tribute Jenny Ortega's Amazing Dance Scene

Lady Gaga had to pay homage to Jenny Ortega's amazing dance sequence from Wednesday. Tons of Netflix fans have been watching online creators try their hand at the viral dance trend. If you've been on TikTok anytime in the past week, you've probably seen at least one rendition fly across your screen. The black and white treatment of this 17-second video from Gaga is nothing short of stunning. There's a whole makeup routine and hair that had to go into it. But once she gets that blazer out and fixes her shirt, it's gametime. As you would expect, social media users are absolutely elated that the "Born This Way" singer would hop on the trend so quickly.

In a conversation with Vulture, Ortega revealed that she had choreographed the dance herself. The Internet was shocked to find out and now people are even more obsessed. "I actually felt really insecure about this. I choreographed that myself and I think it's very obvious that I'm not a dancer or choreographer. I just pulled inspiration from videos of goth kids dancing in clubs in the '80s," Ortega explained. "Lene Lovich music videos, Siouxsie and the Banshees performances, and Fosse."

LADY GAGA DID THE BLOODY MARY DANCE ON TIKTOK. pic.twitter.com/fdlVBK7rGI — Lady Gaga Now 🧠 | Fanpage (@ladygaganownet) December 9, 2022

What Will Gaga Do Next?

The next time you'll see Gaga on the big screen will be in Joker: Folie a Deux. She's playing Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the massive DC films sequel. Now, usually Margot Robbie has been the one to bring The Batman villain to life on-screen. But, things are going to be different this time around. To her credit, the Barbie actress isn't feeling badly about it. In fact, she sees it as a bit of a positive because this means Harley is a mainstay in the Batman mythos now. Here's what Robbie said to MTV News after reports got published.

"It makes me so happy, because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie detailed. "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Did you like Gaga's version of the dance? Let us know down in the comments!