Wednesday’s Addams Family Change Led to Season 2’s Best New Character

Gothic mystery and fantasy fans have been loving everything that Wednesday has brought to the table. This creative series has brought a classic family back to the forefront, with a few minor tweaks along the way. The series may revolve around the titular Wednesday Addams, but many members of her family have graced the screen. Better yet, Season 2 has given them more excuses to hang around. Thus far, we have not seen Cousin Itt, but we’re still rooting for that cameo. Fans are also still waiting to see what’s going on with Ophelia Frump, which brings us to one of the characters that Wednesday has done a dramatic overhaul to: Grandmama.

Fans of the classic Addams Family TV show likely remember a very different version of Grandmama. Grandmama was a classic eccentric older lady who loved fortune-telling, knives, and potion-making. While she goes by Grandmama to the family, she’s an Addams through and through, being the mother to Gomez and Fester.

The Grandmama of Wednesday

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

That version of Grandmama probably doesn’t sound familiar, at least if you’re basing all your knowledge on Grandmama’s appearance in Wednesday. Played by Joanna Lumley, Grandmama is fabulously wealthy. She’s still eccentric, but in a vastly different way. She’s calculated, confident, and superior. She’s also emotionally distant, treating the world (and her family) more like a gam.

The Grandmama portrayed on Wednesday is Grandmama Hester Frump, the owner of Frump Mortuaries. She’s a cold-hearted businesswoman with the capital to back her up, which explains her potentially important role in Wednesday Season 2. It would appear that many people want to get their hands on Grandmama’s stash of cash. More notably, Grandmama is not an Addams by blood, switching up the dynamics fans are more used to seeing.

Grandmama Is Becoming a Central Figure

Image courtesy of Netflix

While Grandmama has only appeared in a few scenes (so far), the series is setting up for Grandmama to become a pivotal figure. She’s poised to replace Goody Addams as Wednesday’s guide (unless a certain other character makes a dramatic return), her wealth has already come up several times, and her manipulative actions have already been teased on a few occasions. There’s also her potential role in Ophelia Frump’s disappearance.

Grandmama Frump is emotionally cold and divisive, adding tension to an already destabilized mother/daughter relationship. Her timing couldn’t be worse as far as Morticia is concerned, but it’s fantastic for viewers. We’re loving this elegant and mysterious figure and cannot wait to see how her role unfolds in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2.

