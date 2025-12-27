We’re Officially A Month Away From The Next MCU Release (& It’s Unlike Anything Else)

The new year is almost upon us and for Marvel fans, 2026 is poised to be a huge year. Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday are both headed to theaters in July and December respectively while season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is coming in the spring along with season 2 of X-Men ’97, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s second season, Vision Quest, and The Punisher special as well. It’s going to be a stacked year, and it’s one that gets off to a big start with Wonder Man and the eagerly anticipated series just one month away.

Wonder Man is set to hit Disney+ on January 27th. The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams/Wonder Man and sees the return of Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery. The series, created by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, the series is poised to get the MCU off to a big start in 2026 — and is unlike anything else we’ve seen from the franchise to date.

Wonder Man Gets Meta as a Show About Superhero Films (Or Trying to Get a Role in One)

Part of what makes Wonder Man unique is its premise. Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, an aspiring actor who is trying to get a role in the remake of an in-universe superhero film, Wonder Man. It’s a role that could be life-changing for whoever gets it, which is why Simon thinks he is the man for the job — even if no one else does. And how does Simon learn about this opportunity? A chance encounter with Trevor Slattery. Of course, making this all a bit more complicated is Slattery’s past as the face of the Ten Rings terrorist organization and the fact that Simon has actual superpowers.

Given the very meta premise of things — a show about the casting for a superhero movie is a really interesting things for the MCU which is, of course, a superhero entertainment franchise — already makes Wonder Man really unique in the lineup. It’s something that feels like it will be both self-aware and also able to not take itself too seriously while also still fitting into the overall MCU landscape. Just based on what we’ve seen from the trailer thus far, the show looks exactly like the fun balance of serious and entertaining that the MCU needs after its last few offerings have perhaps not landed as well as some would have liked.

Wonder Man Will Also Take on the MCU’s Biggest Threat: Superhero Fatigue

What makes Wonder Man especially interesting and potentially very unlike anything we’ve seen from the MCU franchise thus far, however, is that the series is set to take on concerns of superhero fatigue. Superhero fatigue is something that people have been talking about when it comes to the larger MCU franchise for some time, and Abdul-Mateen II previously told Empire that Wonder Man will provide commentary on the concept — and do so without sacrificing the quality of the show or its primary focus.

“There’ll be commentary about superhero fatigue and things like that, but to me, it’s just dressing,” he said. “That’s not really the aim of the show. The focus of the show is about an actor’s journey. It’s about a journey of friendship.”

While Wonder Man technically won’t be the first time that the MCU has dealt with superhero fatigue in a project (Deadpool & Wolverine had jokes) or even get a little meta (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw Jen break the fourth wall), the idea that Wonder Man will do both while also using the entertainment industry as its overall frame is unique. It will be interesting to see what the series has to say in that respect while also telling its own story about Simon Williams and seemingly his friendship with Slattery, a character that has been one of the MCU’s most talked about since the controversial reveal about who he really was in Iron Man 3.

Wonder Man will debut January 27, 2026, on Disney+.

