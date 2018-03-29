The Westworld Gift Shop Has Official Bags, Wallets, and Jewelry

As the newly released Westworld season 2 trailer illustrates, now is probably not the best time to plan your visit. On the plus side, you can still pick up official merchandise from the safety of your own home that includes bags, wallets, jewelry, and even a blanket. The official details about each item are available below.

Westworld Mariposa Saloon Handbag: Features include a black colored PU leather base with a Mariposa plaque on the front, bow detail, dual carrying handles, fully lined striped interior, and a kiss lock closure. Available here for $56.99 with free shipping. A matching wallet is also available for $20.99 with free shipping.

Westworld Dolores Saddle Bag: Features include fringe detailing, the Westworld logo on the back, and a pale floral pattern for the interior lining. There’s also a hanging charm that reads, “These violent delights have violent ends”. Available here for $49.99 with free shipping.

Westworld Roll Top Backpack: “Find Your Purpose” in the futuristic amusement park of HBO’s Westworld. Get ready for an old west style adventure by packing your supplies in this Westworld Roll Top Backpack. Includes a clip closure and Westworld themed luggage tag. Available to pre-order here for $79.99 with free shipping.

Westworld Logo Wallet: Features a fabric applique with embossed detailing of the Westworld logo on one side and the maze on the back. Also features saddle stitching on distressed PU fabric. Available to order here for $19.99 with free shipping.

Westworld Juniors Bi-fold Wallet: Features a pale pink and blue design and reads, “These violent delights have violent ends”. Available to pre-order here for $24.99.

Westworld Maze Round Fleece Blanket: Inspired by the labyrinth in the sci-fi western thriller TV series Westworld, this Westworld Maze Round Fleece Blanket measures approximately 45-inches in diameter. Available to pre-order here for $29.99.

Westworld Violent Delights Necklace: This zinc alloy, unisex necklace is attached to an 18-inch chain. The charm reads, “These violent delights have violent ends”. Available to order here for $13.99 with free shipping.

Westworld season 2 premieres on April 22nd at 9pm.

