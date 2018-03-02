‘Westworld’ Creators Confirm Every Character Returning for Season 2

After Westworld‘s explosive finale, many fans were left wondering the fate of the many visitors and executives after the hosts went rogue.

With Season 2 of the hit series set to return on HBO in April, we’re now learning about who all can be expected to rejoin Delores, Maeve, and the Man in Black in their Delos escapades.

The finale saw Anthony Hopkins character, the architect of Westworld Robert Ford, enact a bloody rebellion and emancipation of the hosts as they murdered into many of the executives and investors at an event.

Ford himself was seemingly killed during the violent insurrection, while other characters went missing or were left in precarious situations throughout the first season that there was questions as to whether they would reappear at all.

But now that Westworld is less than two months from its Season 2 premiere, executive producers and showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are opening up about the familiar faces who will return to the series in a discussion with EW.

Read on to learn more about the fates of several missing Westworld characters.

Robert Ford – New Actor

First off, surprisingly, is Ford himself. After igniting the uprising, Ford seemed to sacrifice his own life as a means of atonement and to relinquish control of the park to the hosts he created instead of the Delos executives.

And while Anthony Hopkins is not expected to reprise his role from the first season, the EW report states that “we will, however, see a younger version of Dr. Ford in flashbacks played by another actor at some point.”

No word on who has yet been cast in the role of Young Ford, but the character had previously appeared as Hopkins with CG to make him look younger. The scene was done in black and white and actually looked decent compared to other attempts at making actors look young with digital wizardry, but since the character might have a significant role it would probably more effective to re-cast the role entirely.

The Man in Black / William – Ed Harris / Jimmi Simpson

Based on the trailers, we already know the Man in Black (Ed Harris) will return, as will his younger counterpart William.

William was rumored for a while but fans (and the producers) weren’t sure if multiple timelines would continue to be used when the first season ended. But Jimmi Simpson, who plays the young William, will be back and continue his journey on the way to becoming the Man in Black.

The journey through the past will show William’s rise to power in Delos and reveal how he gained so much influence in the park, while the present day will show him in a more precarious situation.

“He gets a bit of damage done to him, that’s for sure,” Harris teased.

Logan – Ben Barnes

While the EW report doesn’t give us any reveals, we also know Ben Barnes will be back as Logan, Williams’ business associate and brother in law. He seemed to be the darker influence but as the show wore on, William was revealed to have the ruthless streak inside of him thanks to his encounters with Delores.

But after riding naked through the desert toward the sunset, it turns out that Logan’s journey is not yet over. He revealed in an interview with ScreenRant that he’s returning for Season 2.

“I can tell you that I have been on set at least once already,” Barnes said.

We got a glimpse of Logan in a swanky party, seemingly surrounded by frozen hosts, during the Super Bowl trailer, but have yet to see more from the character.

Charlotte Hale – Tessa Thompson

Charlotte Hale, the ruthless Delos executive played by Tessa Thompson, has yet to appear in the trailers, though a tease showed her name pop up in a computer console to hype the Super Bowl trailer.

We last saw her putting Ford in his place and forcing him to retire — but now she has to contend with the renegade hosts.

“She is back and causes trouble,” Joy says. “She went from this controlled person playing this chess game with Ford. He takes out her king and queen in one fell swoop. Now she’s left at the mercy of the hosts like everyone else.”

Lee Sizemore – Simon Quarterman

The arrogant and opportunistic head writer named Lee Sizemore was always scheming behind Ford’s back for more control. But it seems like his alliance with Hale will be inconsequential as Simon Quarterman’s character becomes a hostage.

He’ll be at the mercy of Maeve in Season 2, and the actor knows his role could be snuffed out at a moment’s notice.

“He’s found himself in the most uncomfortable position he can possibly be in,” Quarterman says. “These hosts have always been props to his stories, and now it’s like he’s become a player in one of his own stories.”

Peter Abernathy / Clementine Pennyfeather – Louis Hertham / Angela Sarafyan

A pair of decommissioned hosts will return to the forefront in Season 2 as the first Peter Abernathy will become a vaunted prize for warring interests, and Clementine Pennyfeather will reappear.

Dolores’ father was shown taken out of cold storage and used as a means to smuggle data out of the park by Charlotte Hale. She schemed to get him on a train out of the Delos amusement park, though we never see the result of that plan. He’s said to become “an important asset” in Season 2.

Pennyfeather, on the other hand, is a bit more mysterious. We last saw her in the Season 1 finale taking a shot at the Man in Black, but her role in the trailers is a bit more vague. How does she get to the Delos back offices? And will she reunite with Maeve?

Elsie Hughes / Ashley Stubbs – Shannon Woodward / Luke Hemsworth

After disappearing in Season 1, it seems like every fan was asking about Elsie Hughes (Shannon Woodward) and Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth).

We see Ashley appear briefly in a buggy alongside Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), so we know he eventually escapes capture from the renegade hosts, but the circumstances of his return remain a mystery.

But this is the first confirmation we’ve received of the sardonic tech Elsie returning. Her fate was left ambiguous after she found Ford’s hideout, and it was her disappearance that caused Ashley to get captured when he went looking for her.

Don’t expect things to turn around for them in Season 2.

“They’re finally getting to experience Westworld as guests and not in the managerial halls, but I’m not sure they’re enjoying their experience,” said Joy.

Westworld Season 2 premieres on HBO on April 22nd.