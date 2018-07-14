What’s on TV: Your Saturday Night Guide

Saturday night is a fun night to go out, but it is also a perfect night to stay in and enjoy some show and movies on TV.

Both network and cable channels are stacking up their weekend listings with all types of programming to catch your eyes.

Some networks are showing new episodes of cancelled series to fill time, others are showing films with sequels headed to theaters to cash in on hype and others are just airing fan-favorite shows and programs to please audiences.

Scroll through to see what is on TV Saturday night with a guide of the best picks of the evening.

‘Me Myself & I’

Network: CBS

Time: 8 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Me Myself & I is the brainchild of Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan, and it was sadly cancelled. It received some critical acclaim before its demise, so it worth checking out two of the final episodes as CBS airs them on Saturday night.

‘Living Biblically’

Network: CBS

Time: 9 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Just like the previous entry, Living Biblically was also cancelled by CBS. While it fared far worse critically, viewers interested in comedy that pokes fun at the Bible’s odder passages will find some enjoyment out of the sitcom.

‘Mamma-Mia! Sing-Along’

Network: NBC

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: While CBS is airing new episodes of ill-fated sitcoms, ABC is vying to win over musical fans with a sing-along version of the 2008 film Mamma-Mia! The timing of this viewing is perfect for fans of the film, being as it will be an ideal primer for the sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which comes out on July 20.

‘Hotel Transylvania,’ ‘Hotel Transylvania 2’

Network: FX

Time: 8 p.m. ET, 11:00 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: FX is taking a similar approach with these Hotel Transylvania airings on Saturday night. Fans of the films will use these airings to get ready for Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, which is now in theaters.

‘Mean Girls’

Network: Bravo

Time: 8:48 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: If you are looking for a feature-length dose of comedy, Bravo is showing the beloved Lindsay Lohan comedy, Mean Girls. Whether you have never seen the film or can quote every line, it is hard to go wrong with this Tina Fey-penned teen comedy.

‘Last Man Standing’

Network: WGN America

Time: 6-11 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Last Man Standing fans have to wait a bit longer for new episodes, but WGN America is airing regular marathons of the sitcom to tide fans over.

‘Horrible Bosses,’ ‘Horrible Bosses 2’

Network: Comedy Central

Time: 6:15 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Horrible Bosses is one of the strongest comedy properties to come to theaters in the past decade. Even if the plot about workers wanting to kill their horrendous bosses does not appeal to you, the cast probably will, as it features: Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.

‘Harry Potter’ Films

Network: Syfy

Time: 5 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. ET, 10:41 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Syfy is looking to draw in fans of the beloved Harry Potter franchise on Saturday night. They are airing a triple threat of features: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.